Bigger Capital Fund L P Increases Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Fintel reports that Bigger Capital Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.64% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is $31.82. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 160.64% from its latest reported closing price of $12.21.

The projected annual revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is $3MM, an increase of 147.96%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.71.

Fund Sentiment

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATNM is 0.0492%, an increase of 80.5172%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.00% to 3,175K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 732,773 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289,718 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 214,166 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172,217 shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNM by 97.59% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 148,738 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 121,685 shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,876 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNM by 57.80% over the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for its ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With its ARC approach, Actinium seeks to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over seventy-five percent enrolled and positive single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. More information on this Phase 3 clinical trial can be found at sierratrial.com. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis. In addition, the company is developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include its CD33 alpha ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning its clinical programs is its proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where its intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster its pipeline for strategic purposes. Its AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.