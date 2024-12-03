News & Insights

Stocks
BBKCF

BIGG Digital Assets Unveils TokenEyes Crypto Security App

December 03, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BIGG Digital Assets (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BIGG Digital Assets has launched TokenEyes, a groundbreaking app for cryptocurrency investors to assess counterparty risk and monitor digital assets in real-time. By leveraging over 50 billion data points, TokenEyes enables users to identify and manage potential risks associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Available on major platforms, this tool supports 15 cryptocurrencies, offering advanced security features for both individual and professional users.

For further insights into TSE:BIGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBKCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.