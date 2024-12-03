BIGG Digital Assets Unveils TokenEyes Crypto Security App

BIGG Digital Assets (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BIGG Digital Assets has launched TokenEyes, a groundbreaking app for cryptocurrency investors to assess counterparty risk and monitor digital assets in real-time. By leveraging over 50 billion data points, TokenEyes enables users to identify and manage potential risks associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Available on major platforms, this tool supports 15 cryptocurrencies, offering advanced security features for both individual and professional users.

For further insights into TSE:BIGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.