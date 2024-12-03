Bigg Digital Assets’ Blockchain Intelligence Group launches TokenEyes

BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) announced the launch of TokenEyes, a first-of-its-kind crypto asset security platform. Designed for both professional retail investors and newcomers to cryptocurrencies, TokenEyes combines advanced risk detection with intuitive functionality. TokenEyes is available on Apple and Google’s Android stores in addition to TokenEyes.com. Before sending funds, users can check if the receiving wallet has potentially been involved in a scam, fraud or other illicit activity. In addition, they can also check if a sender is sanctioned or has been involved in terrorism to avoid tainting their own wallet. Whether managing a single wallet or multiple wallets, TokenEyes will notify you as soon as funds are on the move. Supporting 15 cryptocurrencies and over 5.6 million digital assets, TokenEyes represents a significant advancement in cryptocurrency security and is finally in the hands of everyday users, OTC desks, Family Offices and Merchants. TokenEyes offers a number of paid plans that provide a greater number of monitored addresses, risk checks, transaction notifications and assets stored allowing for a new revenue stream for Blockchain Intelligence Group and its partners.

