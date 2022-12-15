BigCommerce To Restructure To Reduce Cost Structure; To Cut 13% Of Total Workforce

(RTTNews) - Open SaaS ecommerce platform BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) announced Thursday its plan to reduce its cost structure and accelerate its path to profitability. The planned restructuring aims to move forward its adjusted EBITDA breakeven timeline from mid to late 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023.

BigCommerce will prioritize its strategic focus, investments and resources to build upon its expanding leadership position in enterprise ecommerce. It will focus its go-to-market efforts on the enterprise business, where it sees the strongest unit economics and the opportunity for long-term, profitable growth.

As part of this restructuring plan, BigCommerce will reduce its sales and marketing expenditures in non-enterprise initiatives and its total workforce by approximately 13% across employees and contractors. The workforce changes is largely expected to be complete by December 31, 2022.

The company estimates the aggregate costs associated with the reduction in force to be approximately $4.2 million to $4.6 million, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs, and expects to incur these charges in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BigCommerce is also evaluating its facilities footprint and its continued need for existing space for potential impairment of the right-of-use assets associated with its headquarter facilities. The company estimates the aggregate cost of an impairment will range between $2.0 million and $3.2 million.

In addition, BigCommerce is reiterating its financial guidance, as outlined in the its third quarter earnings release issued on November 3, 2022, for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

