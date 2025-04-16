BigCommerce Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

BigCommerce will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will take place at 7:00 a.m. CT on the same day, with access details provided for both domestic and international participants. Following the call, a telephone and webcast replay will be available until May 15, 2025. BigCommerce is a prominent open SaaS ecommerce platform serving various brands and retailers globally, offering advanced functionality and ease of use.

Potential Positives

BigCommerce will report its financial results, providing key insights into the company's performance which could positively impact investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call and webcast demonstrate BigCommerce's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

BigCommerce's established customer base across numerous industries and countries highlights its strong market presence and reliability as an ecommerce platform.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results before market open may indicate potential concerns about performance that the company feels the need to address with stakeholders.

The lack of specific financial details in the announcement raises uncertainty about the company's current financial health and performance trends.

FAQ

When will BigCommerce report its Q1 2025 financial results?

BigCommerce will report its financial results for the first quarter on May 8, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the BigCommerce conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 in the US or (412) 317-6012 internationally.

What time is the BigCommerce conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on May 8, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the BigCommerce conference call?

The live webcast will be available on BigCommerce's investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 15, 2025, and a webcast replay for 12 months.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BIGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIGC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-6012 internationally and requesting to join the “BigCommerce conference call.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at





http://investors.bigcommerce.com





.





Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, 2025, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 2980116. A webcast replay will also be available at





http://investors.bigcommerce.com





for 12 months.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

















Media Relations Contact









Investor Relations Contact











Brad Hem





Tyler Duncan











PR@BigCommerce.com









InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com









