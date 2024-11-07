BigCommerce reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 6c, consensus 2c

Reports Q3 revenue $83.7M, consensus $83.12M. “BigCommerce (BIGC) has been significantly underrepresented in the marketplace relative to the strength of our products,” said Travis Hess, CEO. “Our Q3 revenue increased 7% year-over-year, but we have the potential to do much better. As CEO, it is my top priority to reach that potential. We are making significant changes to re-accelerate growth and re-align our team to help discerning organizations solve business problems, maximize agility and optimize revenue.” “The entire board and I are confident that Travis is the right leader to drive additional growth for BigCommerce and value for shareholders,” said Ellen Siminoff, Executive Chair. “He has the necessary mix of deep industry expertise, operational focus and fresh perspective on the business to reignite and bolster our growth strategy.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.