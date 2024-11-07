News & Insights

Stocks
BIGC

BigCommerce reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 6c, consensus 2c

November 07, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $83.7M, consensus $83.12M. “BigCommerce (BIGC) has been significantly underrepresented in the marketplace relative to the strength of our products,” said Travis Hess, CEO. “Our Q3 revenue increased 7% year-over-year, but we have the potential to do much better. As CEO, it is my top priority to reach that potential. We are making significant changes to re-accelerate growth and re-align our team to help discerning organizations solve business problems, maximize agility and optimize revenue.” “The entire board and I are confident that Travis is the right leader to drive additional growth for BigCommerce and value for shareholders,” said Ellen Siminoff, Executive Chair. “He has the necessary mix of deep industry expertise, operational focus and fresh perspective on the business to reignite and bolster our growth strategy.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.