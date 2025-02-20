BigCommerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BigCommerce reports Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, showing revenue growth and improved profitability metrics amidst company transformation.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reporting total revenue of $87 million for Q4, a 3% increase from the previous year, and annual revenue of $332.9 million, an 8% increase from 2023. The company's subscription solutions revenue was $62.3 million for the fourth quarter, also up 3%. Despite a GAAP loss from operations of $0.8 million in Q4, improvements were noted with a non-GAAP operating income of $10.1 million. The total annual revenue run-rate reached $349.6 million, and enterprise account revenue was up 7%, comprising 75% of total ARR. The company highlighted strategic leadership appointments and successful customer initiatives, including a significant uptick in platform performance during a key retail period. For Q1 2025, BigCommerce anticipates revenue between $81.2 million and $83.2 million, alongside non-GAAP operating income of $4 to $5 million.

Total revenue for Q4 2024 was $87.0 million, representing a 3% year-over-year increase compared to Q4 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for Q4 2024 was $8.4 million, compared to $7.9 million in Q4 2023, resulting in a Non-GAAP basic net income per share of $0.11.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 improved to $11.0 million from $6.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating stronger operational efficiency.

The company reported a free cash flow of $22.5 million for the fiscal year 2024, a significant improvement from the negative free cash flow in 2023.

Revenue growth in Q4 2024 (3%) is significantly lower compared to net losses, indicating potential growth challenges for the company.

The number of enterprise accounts decreased by 2% year-over-year, which may suggest difficulties in retaining or acquiring customers in a competitive market.

Despite reporting an adjusted EBITDA increase, the GAAP net loss of $2.4 million indicates ongoing operational challenges and reliance on non-GAAP measures to present financial health.

What were BigCommerce's financial results for Q4 2024?

BigCommerce reported a total revenue of $87.0 million for Q4 2024, up 3% year-over-year.

How did BigCommerce's ARR change in 2024?

The total annual revenue run-rate (ARR) reached $349.6 million, marking a 4% increase from 2023.

What was the GAAP net loss for BigCommerce in Q4 2024?

BigCommerce's GAAP net loss for Q4 2024 was $2.4 million, an improvement from a $3.2 million loss in Q4 2023.

What contributions did Enterprise Accounts make to BigCommerce?

ARR from Enterprise Accounts was $261.6 million, accounting for 75% of the total ARR as of December 31, 2024.

What is the financial outlook for BigCommerce in Q1 2025?

BigCommerce expects total revenue between $81.2 million and $83.2 million for Q1 2025.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





“Over the last several months, we have focused on executing our go-to-market transformation, aligning our strategy, structure and messaging to reflect the full power of BigCommerce,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “Transformations like this are not easy, and I am encouraged by the progress, feedback and traction we are seeing, and I am energized by the path ahead. I took on this role because of my belief in what BigCommerce is today and, more importantly, where we can take commerce into the future as a leader in modern commerce with a differentiated approach, a world-class team and an immense market opportunity.”









Fourth









Quarter Financial Highlights:











Total revenue was $87.0 million, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total revenue was $87.0 million, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total annual revenue run-rate (“ARR”) as of December 31, 2024 was $349.6 million, up 4% compared to December 31, 2023.



Total annual revenue run-rate (“ARR”) as of December 31, 2024 was $349.6 million, up 4% compared to December 31, 2023.



Subscription solutions revenue was $62.3 million, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Subscription solutions revenue was $62.3 million, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



ARR from accounts with at least one enterprise plan (collectively, “Enterprise Accounts”) was $261.6 million as of December 31, 2024, up 7% from December 31, 2023.



ARR from accounts with at least one enterprise plan (collectively, “Enterprise Accounts”) was $261.6 million as of December 31, 2024, up 7% from December 31, 2023.



ARR from Enterprise Accounts as a percent of total ARR was 75% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 73% as of December 31, 2023.



ARR from Enterprise Accounts as a percent of total ARR was 75% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 73% as of December 31, 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 78%, compared to 77% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Other Key Business Metrics









Number of enterprise accounts was 5,884, down 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Number of enterprise accounts was 5,884, down 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Average revenue per account (ARPA) of enterprise accounts was $44,458 up 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Average revenue per account (ARPA) of enterprise accounts was $44,458 up 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue in the Americas grew by 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue in the Americas grew by 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue in EMEA grew by 5% and revenue in APAC declined by 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.









Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)









GAAP loss from operations was ($0.8) million, compared to ($5.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP loss from operations was ($0.8) million, compared to ($5.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Included in GAAP loss from operations was a restructuring charge of $1.2 million, including but not limited to the 2024 Restructuring.



Included in GAAP loss from operations was a restructuring charge of $1.2 million, including but not limited to the 2024 Restructuring.



Non-GAAP operating income was $10.1 million, compared to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Net Income (Loss) and Earnings Per Share









GAAP net loss was ($2.4) million, compared to ($3.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net loss was ($2.4) million, compared to ($3.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $8.4 million or 10% of revenue, compared to $7.9 million or 9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $8.4 million or 10% of revenue, compared to $7.9 million or 9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.03) based on 78.4 million shares of common stock, compared to ($0.04) based on 76.2 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.03) based on 78.4 million shares of common stock, compared to ($0.04) based on 76.2 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP basic net income per share was $0.11 based on 78.4 million of shares, compared to $0.10 based on 76.2 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP basic net income per share was $0.11 based on 78.4 million of shares, compared to $0.10 based on 76.2 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.11 based on 80.1 million shares of dilutive shares, compared to $0.09 based on 83.7 million dilutive shares in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Cash









Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $179.6 million as of December 31, 2024.



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $179.6 million as of December 31, 2024.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $12.4 million, compared to $13.3 million provided by operating activities for the same period in 2023. The Company reported free cash flow was $11.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.









Debt









As of December 31, 2024 the Company had $63.1 million in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 2026 Convertible Notes, and $150.0 million in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 2028 Convertible Notes. Subsequent to year end the Company repurchased approximately $59.0 million in principal amount of the 2026 Convertible notes for $54.0 million in cash. The Company’s total outstanding debt is approximately $154.1 million.















Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:











Total revenue was $332.9 million, up 8% compared to fiscal year 2023.



Total revenue was $332.9 million, up 8% compared to fiscal year 2023.



Subscription solutions revenue was $247.9 million, up 8% compared to fiscal year 2023.



Subscription solutions revenue was $247.9 million, up 8% compared to fiscal year 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 77%, compared to 76% in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, for both fiscal year 2024 and 2023.













Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)









GAAP operating loss was ($41.7) million, compared to ($72.4) million in fiscal year 2023.



GAAP operating loss was ($41.7) million, compared to ($72.4) million in fiscal year 2023.



Included in GAAP loss from operations was a restructuring charge of $13.7 million, including but not limited to the 2024 Restructuring.



Included in GAAP loss from operations was a restructuring charge of $13.7 million, including but not limited to the 2024 Restructuring.



Non-GAAP operating income (loss) was $19.5 million, compared to ($5.7) million in fiscal year 2023.













Net Income (Loss) and Earnings Per Share









GAAP net loss was ($27.0) million, compared to ($64.7) million in fiscal year 2023.



GAAP net loss was ($27.0) million, compared to ($64.7) million in fiscal year 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $22.0 million or 7% of revenue, compared to $2.1 million or 1% of revenue in fiscal year 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $22.0 million or 7% of revenue, compared to $2.1 million or 1% of revenue in fiscal year 2023.



GAAP net loss per share was ($0.35) based on 77.6 million shares of common stock, compared to ($0.86) based on 75.1 million shares of common stock in fiscal year 2023.



GAAP net loss per share was ($0.35) based on 77.6 million shares of common stock, compared to ($0.86) based on 75.1 million shares of common stock in fiscal year 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.28 based on 79.4 million shares of dilutive shares, compared to $0.03 based on 82.9 million dilutive shares in fiscal year 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA was $23.5 million, compared to ($1.6) million in fiscal year 2023.













Cash









For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $26.3 million, compared to ($24.2) million used in operating activities for the same period in 2023. The Company reported free cash flow of $22.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.















Business Highlights:











Corporate Highlights









The Company made several additions to its leadership team. In January, Michelle Suzuki joined as BigCommerce’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rob Walter joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Marcus Groff started as Senior Vice President of Engineering. In November, Tracy Turner joined as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations.



The Company made several additions to its leadership team. In January, Michelle Suzuki joined as BigCommerce’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rob Walter joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Marcus Groff started as Senior Vice President of Engineering. In November, Tracy Turner joined as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations.



BigCommerce and its customers achieved another successful Cyber Week, the eleventh in a row with 100% uptime on the platform. Customers on BigCommerce experienced a 26% increase, year over year, in gross merchandise value (GMV) during the five-day period from November 28 through December 2. BigCommerce merchants also saw total orders increase 13% and average order value rise 11%, year over year.









Customer Highlights









4Patriots, a family-founded company that sells emergency preparedness products, launched a new headless ecommerce store with BigCommerce, utilizing BigCommerce APIs and open source checkout to run a custom tax app, offer their own installment plans to customers, and provide one-click, post-purchase upsell opportunities.



4Patriots, a family-founded company that sells emergency preparedness products, launched a new headless ecommerce store with BigCommerce, utilizing BigCommerce APIs and open source checkout to run a custom tax app, offer their own installment plans to customers, and provide one-click, post-purchase upsell opportunities.



Lube-Tech, a longstanding engine fluid brand, partnered with BigCommerce agency partner Codal to launch their first of three enterprise-level stores. They incorporated StagingPro to mirror sandbox and production stores.



Lube-Tech, a longstanding engine fluid brand, partnered with BigCommerce agency partner Codal to launch their first of three enterprise-level stores. They incorporated StagingPro to mirror sandbox and production stores.



ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a retail chain that specializes in wine, spirits, and beer, launched a new online storefront featuring custom pickup and delivery options implemented by BigCommerce partner Irish Titan.



ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a retail chain that specializes in wine, spirits, and beer, launched a new online storefront featuring custom pickup and delivery options implemented by BigCommerce partner Irish Titan.



Bunzl, a leading distributor in the food processing industry since 1883, launched their ecommerce store using BigCommerce’s B2B Edition, assisted by BigCommerce partner Groove Commerce.



Bunzl, a leading distributor in the food processing industry since 1883, launched their ecommerce store using BigCommerce’s B2B Edition, assisted by BigCommerce partner Groove Commerce.



Witmer Public Safety Group successfully launched four online stores for firefighters, EMTs, and police officers, and more on BigCommerce's B2B Edition and using the platform's Multi-Storefront functionality. Designed by BigCommerce partner Jamersan, the sites are integrated with Witmer's NetSuite ERP and leverage Algolia's search technology, resulting in a robust online experience for customers and increased uptimes.













Partner Highlights









We finalized a new global preferred partnership with payments provider Klarna to provide buy now, pay later services to merchants on the BigCommerce platform, helping them optimize checkout and conversion.















Q1 and 2025 Financial Outlook:









For the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect:







Total revenue between $81.2 million to $83.2 million.



Total revenue between $81.2 million to $83.2 million.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $4 million to $5 million.







For the full year 2025, we currently expect:







Total revenue between $342.1 million and $350.1 million.



Total revenue between $342.1 million and $350.1 million.



Non-GAAP operating income between $20 million and $24 million.







Our first quarter and 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.





We do not provide guidance for loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Non-GAAP operating income (loss), and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and Non-GAAP income (loss) per share and these comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within our control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.







Conference Call Information







BigCommerce will host a conference call and webcast at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 20, 2025, to discuss its financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-6012 internationally and requesting to join the “BigCommerce conference call.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at





http://investors.bigcommerce.com





.





Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 9139950. A webcast replay will also be available at





http://investors.bigcommerce.com





for 12 months.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy, “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our Q1 and fiscal 2025 financial outlook, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, the anticipated benefits and opportunities related to the 2024 Restructure may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected, our ability to pay the interest and principal on our indebtedness depends upon cash flows generated by our operating performance, our business would be harmed by any decline in new customers, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we may not be able to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform or certain social media platforms, and a cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks could negatively affect our business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to BigCommerce at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. BigCommerce assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We have provided in this press release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that use of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar Non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.







Annual Revenue Run-Rate







We calculate annual revenue run-rate (“ARR”) at the end of each month as the sum of: (1) contractual monthly recurring revenue at the end of the period, which includes platform subscription fees, invoiced growth adjustments, feed management subscription fees, recurring professional services revenue, and other recurring revenue, multiplied by twelve to prospectively annualize recurring revenue, and (2) the sum of the trailing twelve-month non-recurring and variable revenue, which includes one-time partner integrations, one-time fees, payments revenue share, and any other revenue that is non-recurring and variable.







Enterprise Account Metrics







To measure the effectiveness of our ability to execute against our growth strategy, we calculate ARR attributable to Enterprise Accounts. We define Enterprise Accounts as accounts with at least one unique Enterprise plan subscription or an enterprise level feed management subscription. These accounts may have more than one Enterprise plan or a combination of Enterprise plans and non-enterprise plans.







Average Revenue Per Account







We calculate ARPA for accounts in the Enterprise cohort at the end of a period by including customer-billed revenue and an allocation of partner and services revenue, where applicable. We allocate partner revenue, where applicable, primarily based on each customer’s share of GMV processed through that partner’s solution. For partner revenue that is not directly linked to customer usage of a partner’s solution, we allocate such revenue based on each customer’s share of total platform GMV. Each account’s partner revenue allocation is calculated by taking the account’s trailing twelve-month partner revenue, then dividing by twelve to create a monthly average to apply to the applicable period in order to normalize ARPA for seasonality.







Adjusted EBITDA







We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related costs, restructuring charges, depreciation, gain on convertible note extinguishment, interest income, interest expense, other expense, and our provision or benefit for income taxes. Acquisition related costs include contingent compensation arrangements entered into in connection with acquisitions and achieved earnout related to an acquisition.





Restructuring charges include severance benefits, right-of-use asset impairments, lease termination gain, software impairments, accelerated depreciation and amortization, and professional services costs.





Depreciation includes depreciation expenses related to the Company's fixed assets.





The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss.







Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)







We define Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) as our GAAP Loss from operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring charges. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is our loss from operations.







Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)







We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as our GAAP net loss, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges, and gain on convertible notes extinguishment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is our net loss.







Non-GAAP Basic and Dilutive Net Income (Loss) per Share







We define Non-GAAP Basic Net Income (Loss) per Share as our Non-GAAP net income (loss), defined above, divided by our basic and diluted GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is our basic net loss per share.







Free Cash Flow







We define Free Cash Flow as our GAAP cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less our GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures). The most directly comparable GAAP measure is our cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities.











Consolidated Balance Sheets











(in thousands)





































December 31,













December 31,

























2024













2023













































Assets

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents









$





88,877









$





71,719













Restricted cash













1,479













1,126













Marketable securities













89,283













198,415













Accounts receivable, net













48,117













37,713













Prepaid expenses and other assets, net













14,641













24,733













Deferred commissions













8,822













8,280















Total current assets















251,219













341,986













Property and equipment, net













9,128













10,233













Operating lease, right-of-use-assets, net













1,993













4,405













Prepaid expenses and other assets, net of current portion













3,146













1,240













Deferred commissions, net of current portion













5,559













7,056













Intangible assets, net













17,317













27,052













Goodwill













51,927













52,086















Total assets











$





340,289









$





444,058















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

































Current liabilities































Accounts payable









$





7,018









$





7,982













Accrued liabilities













3,194













2,652













Deferred revenue













46,590













32,242













Operating lease liabilities













2,438













2,542













Other liabilities













28,766













25,332















Total current liabilities















88,006













70,750













Convertible notes













216,466













339,614













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













1,680













7,610













Other liabilities, net of current portion













768













551















Total liabilities















306,920













418,525













Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)































Stockholders’ equity































Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 78,573 and 76,410 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.













7













7













Additional paid-in capital













654,905













620,021













Accumulated other comprehensive income













145













163













Accumulated deficit













(621,688





)









(594,658





)











Total stockholders’ equity















33,369













25,533















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





340,289









$





444,058



























Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023















Revenue









$





87,028









$





84,149









$





332,927









$





309,394













Cost of revenue



(1)















19,476













18,946













77,589













74,202













Gross profit













67,552













65,203













255,338













235,192













Operating expenses:



(1)















































Sales and marketing













29,605













34,332













129,602













140,230













Research and development













19,763













19,509













80,879













83,460













General and administrative













14,994













13,574













61,794













58,838













Amortization of intangible assets













2,383













2,323













9,736













8,422













Acquisition related costs













333













935













1,334













10,252













Restructuring charges













1,225













219













13,677













6,434













Total operating expenses













68,303













70,892













297,022













307,636













Loss from operations













(751





)









(5,689





)









(41,684





)









(72,444





)









Gain on convertible note extinguishment













0













0













12,110













0













Interest income













1,761













3,183













10,568













11,493













Interest expense













(2,703





)









(719





)









(6,051





)









(2,884





)









Other expenses













(373





)









(503





)









(958





)









(836





)









Loss before provision for income taxes













(2,066





)









(3,728





)









(26,015





)









(64,671





)









Benefit (provision) for income taxes













(324





)









552













(1,015





)









0













Net loss









$





(2,390





)





$





(3,176





)





$





(27,030





)





$





(64,671





)









Basic net loss per share









$





(0.03





)





$





(0.04





)





$





(0.35





)





$





(0.86





)









Shares used to compute basic net loss per share













78,438













76,226













77,600













75,143















(1)



Amounts include stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs, as follows:































Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023















Cost of revenue









$





735









$





1,147









$





3,533









$





4,949













Sales and marketing













920













3,415













9,252













13,474













Research and development













3,099













1,908













13,614













13,478













General and administrative













2,141













1,105













10,000













9,785































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























Three months ended





December 31,













Year ended









December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023

























































Cash flows from operating activities











































Net loss





$





(2,390





)





$





(3,176





)





$





(27,030





)





$





(64,671





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization expense









3,329













3,500













13,811













12,480













Amortization of discount on convertible note









244













496













1,582













1,976













Amortization of premium on convertible note









(396





)









0













(636





)









0













Stock-based compensation expense









6,821













7,635













35,377













41,185













Provision for expected credit losses









206













(656





)









3,208













805













Real estate and internal-use software charges









502













70













3,533













70













Gain on lease modification









0













0













(988





)









0













Gain on convertible note extinguishment









0













0













(12,110





)









0













Other









6













(5





)









(31





)









167













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable









(5,273





)









534













(14,206





)









(3,877





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









5,477













4,581













6,493













2,063













Deferred commissions









757













(354





)









955













(2,128





)









Accounts payable









(672





)









1,710













(895





)









962













Accrued and other liabilities









3,511













(1,083





)









2,843













(25,836





)









Deferred revenue









238













27













14,348













12,561













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









12,360













13,279













26,254













(24,243





)











Cash flows from investing activities:











































Cash paid for acquisition









0













(7,891





)









(100





)









(7,891





)









Purchase of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software









(787





)









(1,043





)









(3,721





)









(4,179





)









Maturity of marketable securities









53,603













36,960













205,238













243,167













Purchase of marketable securities









(10,167





)









(39,207





)









(96,124





)









(228,281





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









42,649













(11,181





)









105,293













2,816















Cash flows from financing activities:











































Proceeds from exercise of stock options









225













136













1,708













3,849













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock options









(38





)









(12





)









(2,449





)









(3,294





)









Holdback payments related to business combination









(1,000





)









0













(1,000





)









0













Proceeds from financing obligation









0













0













0













1,081













Payment of convertible note issuance costs









(656





)





0













(3,176





)





0













Repayment of convertible notes and financing obligation









(139





)









(263





)









(109,119





)









(394





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(1,608





)









(139





)









(114,036





)









1,242













Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









53,401













1,959













17,511













(20,185





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









36,955













70,886













72,845













93,030













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





90,356









$





72,845









$





90,356









$





72,845















Supplemental cash flow information:











































Cash paid for interest





$





3









$





21









$





2,466









$





894













Cash paid for taxes





$





106









$





242









$





381









$





583















Noncash investing and financing activities:











































Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid





$





84









$





168









$





84









$





168













Fair value of shares issued as consideration for business combinations





$





0









$





496









$





248









$





1,417













Principal amount of 2028 Convertible Notes exchanged





$





0









$





0









$





150,000









$





0



























Disaggregated Revenue:





















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,



















(in thousands)















2024













2023













2024













2023















Subscription solutions









$





62,288









$





60,613









$





247,870









$





229,265













Partner and services













24,740













23,536













85,057













80,129













Revenue









$





87,028









$





84,149









$





332,927









$





309,394



























Revenue by Geography:





















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,



















(in thousands)















2024













2023













2024













2023















Revenue:













































Americas – U.S.









$





66,078









$





64,055









$





253,484









$





236,502













Americas – other



(1)















4,217













3,837













15,662













14,103













EMEA













9,994













9,475













38,031













34,661













APAC













6,739













6,782













25,750













24,128













Revenue









$





87,028









$





84,149









$





332,927









$





309,394















(1)



Americas-other revenue includes revenue from North and South America, other than the U.S.



















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





















Reconciliation of loss from operations to Non-GAAP operating income (loss):





























Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Loss from operations









$





(751





)









$





(5,689





)









$





(41,684





)









$





(72,444





)













Plus: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













6,895

















7,575

















36,399

















41,686

















Amortization of intangible assets













2,383

















2,323

















9,736

















8,422

















Acquisition related costs













333

















935

















1,334

















10,252

















Restructuring charges













1,225

















219

















13,677

















6,434

















Non-GAAP operating income (loss)









$





10,085













$





5,363













$





19,462













$





(5,650





)













Non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue













11.6









%









6.4









%









5.8









%









(1.8





)





%























Reconciliation of net loss & basic net loss per share to Non-GAAP net income & Non-GAAP net income per share:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Net loss









$





(2,390





)









$





(3,176





)









$





(27,030





)









$





(64,671





)













Plus: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













6,895

















7,575

















36,399

















41,686

















Amortization of intangible assets













2,383

















2,323

















9,736

















8,422

















Acquisition related costs













333

















935

















1,334

















10,252

















Restructuring charges













1,225

















219

















13,677

















6,434

















Gain on convertible note extinguishment













0

















0

















(12,110





)













0

















Non-GAAP net income









$





8,446













$





7,876













$





22,006













$





2,123

















Basic net loss per share









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.35





)









$





(0.86





)













Non-GAAP basic net income per share









$





0.11













$





0.10













$





0.28













$





0.03

















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share









$





0.11













$





0.09













$





0.28













$





0.03

















Shares used to compute basic Non-GAAP net income per share













78,438

















76,226

















77,600

















75,143

















Shares used to compute diluted Non-GAAP net income per share













80,081

















83,679

















79,544

















82,938

















Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue













9.7









%









9.4









%









6.6









%









0.7









%























Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Net loss









$





(2,390





)









$





(3,176





)









$





(27,030





)









$





(64,671





)













Plus: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













6,895

















7,575

















36,399

















41,686

















Amortization of intangible assets













2,383

















2,323

















9,736

















8,422

















Acquisition related costs













333

















935

















1,334

















10,252

















Restructuring charges













1,225

















219

















13,677

















6,434

















Depreciation













946

















1,177

















4,075

















4,058

















Gain on convertible note extinguishment













0

















0

















(12,110





)













0

















Interest income













(1,761





)













(3,183





)













(10,568





)













(11,493





)













Interest expense













2,703

















719

















6,051

















2,884

















Other expenses













373

















503

















958

















836

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes













324

















(552





)













1,015

















0

















Adjusted EBITDA









$





11,031













$





6,540













$





23,537













$





(1,592





)













Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue













12.7









%









7.8









%









7.1









%









(0.5





)





%























Reconciliation of cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Cost of revenue









$





19,476













$





18,946













$





77,589













$





74,202

















Less: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













735

















1,147

















3,533

















4,949

















Non-GAAP cost of revenue









$





18,741













$





17,799













$





74,056













$





69,253

















As a percentage of revenue













21.5









%









21.2









%









22.2









%









22.4









%























Reconciliation of sales and marketing expense to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Sales and marketing









$





29,605













$





34,332













$





129,602













$





140,230

















Less: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













920

















3,415

















9,252

















13,474

















Non-GAAP sales and marketing









$





28,685













$





30,917













$





120,350













$





126,756

















As a percentage of revenue













33.0









%









36.7









%









36.1









%









41.0









%























Reconciliation of research and development expense to Non-GAAP research and development expense:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































Research and development









$





19,763













$





19,509













$





80,879













$





83,460

















Less: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













3,099

















1,908

















13,614

















13,478

















Non-GAAP research and development









$





16,664













$





17,601













$





67,265













$





69,982

















As a percentage of revenue













19.1









%









20.9









%









20.2









%









22.6









%























Reconciliation of general and administrative expense to Non-GAAP general and administrative expense:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023























(in thousands)

































































Revenue









$





87,028













$





84,149













$





332,927













$





309,394













































































General & administrative









$





14,994













$





13,574













$





61,794













$





58,838

















Less: stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs













2,141

















1,105

















10,000

















9,785

















Non-GAAP general & administrative









$





12,853













$





12,469













$





51,794













$





49,053

















As a percentage of revenue













14.8









%









14.8









%









15.6









%









15.9









%























Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow:





















Three months ended





December 31,

















Year ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



















(in thousands)





























































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









$





12,360













$





13,279













$





26,254













$





(24,243





)









Purchase of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software













(787





)













(1,043





)













(3,721





)













(4,179





)









Free cash flow









$





11,573













$





12,236













$





22,533













$





(28,422





)







