BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGSSERIES 1 Earnings Results: $BIGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 20, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGSSERIES 1 ($BIGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $87,030,000, missing estimates of $88,632,532 by $-1,602,532.

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGSSERIES 1 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGSSERIES 1 stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,250,834 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,895,104
  • LYNROCK LAKE LP added 2,728,938 shares (+111.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,701,100
  • CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,280,321 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,955,564
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,411,472 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,638,208
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,138,977 shares (+1073.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,970,539
  • NORGES BANK removed 618,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,785,832
  • DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 611,811 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,744,283

