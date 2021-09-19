BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) adds US$251m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 22%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) share price slid 22% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 36%. Because BigCommerce Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On the other hand, we note it's up 8.3% in about a month.

The recent uptick of 6.4% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

BigCommerce Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, BigCommerce Holdings increased its revenue by 39%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 22% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:BIGC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2021

BigCommerce Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 36% in the last year, BigCommerce Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 22%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 8.0% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BigCommerce Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BigCommerce Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like BigCommerce Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.