BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (BIGC) Price Target Increased by 19.83% to 13.17

The average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been revised to 13.17 / share. This is an increase of 19.83% from the prior estimate of 10.99 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.45% from the latest reported closing price of 10.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.24%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 62,236K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,077K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,231K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 46.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 101.05% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,631K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

