BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on March 11, 2025 in New York City

BigCommerce will host its Analyst and Investor Day on March 11, 2025, in New York, discussing strategy and growth.

Quiver AI Summary

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has announced that it will host its Analyst and Investor Day on March 11, 2025, in New York City, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature discussions from BigCommerce's leadership team regarding the company's strategic vision, product offerings, financial performance, and growth opportunities, followed by a live Q&A session. Attendance is by invitation only and requires registration due to limited participation, but the event will also be webcast live. Interested individuals can register on BigCommerce's Investor Relations website, where a replay will be available for twelve months after the event. BigCommerce is recognized as a leading composable commerce solutions provider, serving various companies globally.

Potential Positives

The company is hosting an Analyst and Investor Day, which demonstrates transparency and commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

The event will provide insights into BigCommerce's strategic vision and long-term growth opportunities, highlighting its focus on future development.

The live Q&A session allows for direct interaction between the leadership team and investors, fostering a stronger relationship and trust.

The ability to access a live webcast and archived replay caters to a wider audience, increasing accessibility for interested parties unable to attend in person.

Potential Negatives

In-person attendance at the Analyst and Investor Day is by invitation only, potentially limiting transparency and accessibility for broader stakeholders.

The event being invitation-only may raise concerns about the company's openness and its willingness to engage with a wider investor audience.

FAQ

What date is BigCommerce's Analyst and Investor Day?

BigCommerce's Analyst and Investor Day is on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Where will the event be held?

The event will take place in New York City.

Will the event be available for online viewing?

Yes, the event will be webcast live and archived for future access.

How can I register for the live webcast?

Interested parties can register for the webcast on BigCommerce’s Investor Relations website.

Who will speak at the Analyst and Investor Day?

Members of the BigCommerce leadership team will discuss the company’s strategic vision and growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of professional-grade, composable commerce solutions, today announced that it will host its Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in New York City. The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Members of the BigCommerce leadership team will discuss the company’s strategic vision, product offerings, financial performance and long-term growth opportunities. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session. In-person attendance at the event is by invitation only, and registration is required as participation will be limited.





The event will also be webcast live. Interested parties can register for the live webcast on BigCommerce’s Investor Relations website at





http://investors.bigcommerce.com





. Following the event, an archived replay will be made available at the same location for twelve months.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.













Media Relations Contact









Investor Relations Contact











Brad Hem





Tyler Duncan











PR@BigCommerce.com









InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.