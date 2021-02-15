BigCommerce (BIGC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. BIGC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $38.3 million and $38.7 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $38.5 million.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 15 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

BigCommerce’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from proper execution, deepening focus toward product innovation and strengthening partner ecosystem.



Growing momentum across the company’s open SaaS platform is likely to have continued to contribute well.

We note that the launch of its open-source checkout platform namely Open Checkout, which offers a production-level checkout with an open source front-end, is anticipated to have aided its momentum across merchants, developers and partners.



Further, the company’s partnership with EPAM Systems is expected to have contributed well. BigCommerce is likely to have gained traction across its merchants by helping them in delivering enhanced customer experience across digital touchpoints in the fourth quarter.



Apart from these, the company witnessed record-breaking sales in the period starting from Thanksgiving till Cyber Monday. This is anticipated to have significantly driven top-line growth for the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the increasing proliferation of online shopping, owing to the coronavirus-led shelter-in-place guidelines, is anticipated to have continued to act as a major tailwind for the company in the quarter under review.



Additionally, the impacts of solid momentum across BigCommerce’s international business on the back of its expanding product offerings and go-to-market capabilities worldwide are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



Furthermore, increasing traction across B2C and B2B merchants is expected to have driven growth in the company’s enterprise business in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Also, partnerships with CED Commerce, Wish, SureDone, Feedonomics and Deliverr are expected to have added strength to BigCommerce’s technology ecosystem in the quarter under review.



However, intensifying competition in the e-commerce market is anticipated to have remained a major negative for the company in the fourth quarter.



Further, mounting marketing expenses are likely to have remained concerning for the operational performance of the company in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BigCommerce this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BigCommerce has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Workday, Inc. WDAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD presently has an Earnings ESP of +57.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Sapiens International Corporation SPNS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

