BigCommerce Appoints Travis Hess As CEO

(RTTNews) - BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) announced the appointment of Travis Hess as Chief Executive Officer. Brent Bellm will no longer serve as CEO of the Company or as Chairman of the Board.

The company elected Hess as a director of the Company, to fill the vacancy created by Bellm's departure. Current board member Ellen Siminoff will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board, effective immediately.

Hess joined BigCommerce as President in May 2024 and previously held senior leadership roles at leading global commerce agencies and consultancies such as Accenture where he led the firm's direct-to-consumer commerce offering and go-to-market strategy. He has served on partner advisory boards for Shopify, Klaviyo, SAP/Hybris, and Rackspace and was recognized as one the 30 Most Influential in Ecommerce by Signifyd in 2022.

Prior to his time at Accenture, Hess was the executive vice president at The Stable, an omnichannel commerce agency that was acquired by Accenture, as well as the chief commercial officer and then chief executive officer of BVA, which was acquired by The Stable in December 2021.

BigCommerce reaffirmed its financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as previously provided on August 1, 2024.

