BigCommerce Appoints Anil Kamath to Board of Directors to Drive Innovation in E-commerce

BigCommerce appoints Anil Kamath to its Board of Directors to enhance innovation in data and AI strategy.

BigCommerce announced the appointment of Anil Kamath, a former Adobe Fellow and Vice President of Technology, to its Board of Directors. Kamath, who has extensive experience in technology and business strategy, expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to BigCommerce's innovation efforts in data and AI, specifically in areas like predictive analytics and intelligent automation to enhance growth for merchants. With a successful career that includes leading data science initiatives at Adobe and founding a digital ad buying platform, Kamath's expertise is expected to strengthen BigCommerce's offerings. His addition comes after the departure of Lawrence Bohn, a long-serving board member. CEO Travis Hess highlighted Kamath's leadership and technological skills as crucial for guiding the company's future innovations.

Potential Positives

BigCommerce has strengthened its Board of Directors by appointing Anil Kamath, a former Adobe Fellow with extensive experience in data science, AI, and digital marketing, which can enhance the company's strategic direction and innovation capabilities.

Kamath's expertise in predictive analytics and intelligent automation aligns with BigCommerce's focus on leveraging technology to drive transformative growth for merchants.

The appointment of Kamath signals confidence in BigCommerce's direction and potential for future growth, as he will provide critical strategic guidance at a transformative time for the ecommerce industry.

Kamath's past successful leadership in integrating AI solutions at Adobe demonstrates a proven track record that could lead to enhanced offerings for BigCommerce's customers, ultimately benefiting their business outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the departure of board member Lawrence Bohn, indicating potential instability or changes in corporate governance.

The extensive list of risks in the forward-looking statements suggests a vulnerable business environment and potential challenges ahead for the company.

The emphasis on the need for strategic guidance may imply that the company currently lacks direction or stability in its leadership or strategic vision.

FAQ

Who has joined the BigCommerce Board of Directors?

Anil Kamath, former Adobe Fellow and VP of Technology, has joined the BigCommerce Board of Directors.

What is Anil Kamath's background?

Anil Kamath has over 30 years of experience in technology entrepreneurship, focusing on data science and AI at Adobe.

What will Anil Kamath contribute to BigCommerce?

Kamath will provide strategic guidance on data, AI, and innovations to drive business growth for merchants.

Why is Anil Kamath's appointment significant?

His expertise in predictive analytics and machine learning aligns with BigCommerce's goals for innovative ecommerce solutions.

Who did Anil Kamath replace on the BigCommerce Board?

Kamath was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Bohn, who contributed to BigCommerce since 2011.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE S BOHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $6,012,000 .

. ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BIGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIGC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B businesses, announced today that former Adobe Fellow and Vice President of Technology





Anil Kamath





has joined the BigCommerce Board of Directors.





“Joining the Board of BigCommerce is an exciting opportunity to support BigCommerce’s innovation agenda through strategic guidance on data and AI,” Kamath said. “I see immense potential to leverage predictive analytics, personalization and intelligent automation to drive transformative growth for merchants. Ecommerce is one of the most dynamic frontiers for applied AI, and I’m thrilled to contribute to a vision that empowers businesses to scale smarter, serve customers better and innovate faster.”





Over his 30-year career as a technology entrepreneur, advisor and leader, Kamath has developed expertise in business strategy, scaling companies, strategic oversight, governance and corporate development that, combined with his industry perspective, will enable him to provide BigCommerce with critical strategic guidance.





During his 13 years at Adobe, Kamath was responsible for data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence for the Adobe Experience Cloud. Prior to joining Adobe, he was the founder and primary architect of Efficient Frontier, a digital ad buying platform that managed more than $2 billion in advertising spend until its acquisition by Adobe. He led the integration of Efficient Frontier into Adobe Marketing Cloud and developed data science-driven solutions that optimized customer acquisition, engagement, retention and growth across B2C and B2B businesses. More recently, he spearheaded the generative AI transformation for enterprise marketing, leading to the launch of Gen Studio for Performance Marketing.





After a successful 13-year tenure at Adobe, Kamath transitioned earlier this year to focus on mentoring and supporting early-stage innovation. He is a longtime member of the Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs, as well as lead mentor and advisor at StartX, a non-profit accelerator for Stanford University startups.





“Anil brings an extensive blend of strong leadership and valuable technological expertise to BigCommerce at a time when our industry and our business are going through some exciting changes,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “His addition to our Board will help strengthen BigCommerce’s core offerings as well as inform the innovations we are building to drive business outcomes for merchants. We are excited to leverage his experience and look forward to Anil’s perspectives and contributions.”





Kamath was appointed to the vacancy created upon the departure of BigCommerce board member Lawrence Bohn who had served since 2011, when he became BigCommerce’s first investor through General Catalyst’s Series A investment in the company.





“I want to personally thank Larry for his many significant contributions to the growth and success of BigCommerce,” Hess said. “Since the earliest days of the company, Larry has been invaluable to BigCommerce, and throughout his tenure, he has championed a deep belief in our mission and strategy.”







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, sales, and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; the war involving Russia and Ukraine and the potential impact on our operations, global economic and geopolitical conditions; the impacts of changes in U.S. trade policy and global tariffs; our anticipated areas of investments and expectations relating to such investments; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and refinancing; our ability to compete in our industry and innovation by our competitors; our ability to anticipate market needs or develop new or enhanced services to meet those needs; our ability to manage growth and to expand our infrastructure; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; our ability to manage expansion into international markets and new industries; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; our ability to successfully identify, manage, and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; our ability to adapt to emerging regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; the anticipated effect on our business of litigation to which we are or may become a party; the anticipated benefits and opportunities related to past and ongoing restructuring may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; our ability to manage key executive succession and retention or continue to attract qualified personnel; our ability to implement a go-to-market strategy that focuses on efficient profitable revenue growth, operating leverage, and healthy cash flow, may be impacted by unforeseen challenges in streamlining our organization and adapting to market dynamics; and our ability to remediate the material weakness could negatively affect our business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to BigCommerce at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. BigCommerce assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Brad Hem









pr@bigcommerce.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Tyler Duncan









investorrelations@bigcommerce.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.