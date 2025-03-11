$BIGC stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BIGC stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,527,679 of trading volume.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BIGC:

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.