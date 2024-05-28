Bigblu Broadband Reports Annual Growth

Bigblu Broadband plc (GB:BBB) has released an update.

Bigblu Broadband plc has announced the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2023, and the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 21 June 2024. Shareholders have been notified and provided with relevant documents, which are also available on the company’s website. Bigblu continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of alternative super-fast and ultrafast broadband services internationally.

For further insights into GB:BBB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.