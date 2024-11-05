Bigblu Broadband Pursues Strategic Deal for SkyMesh

Bigblu Broadband plc (GB:BBB) has released an update.

Bigblu Broadband plc is exploring a potential transaction with Salter Brothers concerning its subsidiary SkyMesh, aligning with its strategy to enhance shareholder value. While the deal’s completion is uncertain, SkyMesh’s management remains committed to organic growth. This move reflects BBB’s focus on expanding its broadband services to meet rising global demand.

