Bigblu Broadband Announces SkyMesh Sale and Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Bigblu Broadband plc (GB:BBB) has released an update.

Bigblu Broadband plc has announced the proposed sale of its subsidiary, SkyMesh Pty Ltd, and has scheduled a General Meeting on December 20, 2024, for shareholders to vote on the disposal. This move is part of Bigblu’s strategic efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core broadband services. Shareholders can access the meeting details and related documents on the company’s website.

