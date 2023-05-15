Bigben Interactive (EPA:BIG) Price Target Decreased by 21.66% to 7.53

The average one-year price target for Bigben Interactive (EPA:BIG) has been revised to 7.53 / share. This is an decrease of 21.66% from the prior estimate of 9.61 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 8.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from the latest reported closing price of 6.06 / share.

Bigben Interactive Maintains 4.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.95%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bigben Interactive. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 101K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 88K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 41.25% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

