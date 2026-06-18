BigBear.ai's Valuation Is Rich, but Is the AI Opportunity Richer?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.11X, modestly above the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry's 11.89X. Although the premium is not excessive, it reflects expectations that the company can deliver faster growth than many of its peers.

BBAI Stock’s Valuation (P/S F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai remains one of the more closely followed pure-play artificial intelligence stocks, thanks to its growing presence in defense, homeland security and border protection. The company is benefiting from rising demand for AI-powered decision intelligence, generative AI and computer vision solutions across government agencies. However, investors continue to debate whether the company's long-term growth potential justifies its premium valuation.



The challenge is that operating performance has yet to fully match those expectations. Shares have plunged 28.1% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 18.2% gain and the S&P 500's 10% increase, although they have held up better than the industry's 21.7% decline. Investors are weighing BigBear.ai's improving business fundamentals against execution risks, persistent losses and a valuation that still leaves little room for disappointment.

BBAI’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI’s AI Strategy Is Gaining Traction

BigBear.ai's first-quarter 2026 results showed encouraging progress despite essentially flat revenues. Sales slipped 1% year over year to $34.4 million as lower activity on certain Army programs offset contributions from the Ask Sage acquisition. More importantly, profitability at the gross margin level improved significantly, with gross margin expanding to 34% from 21.3% a year earlier, reflecting a richer mix of higher-margin generative AI software products. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook of $135-$165 million, signaling confidence that growth will strengthen during the rest of the year.



Management continues to focus on two attractive markets—national security and trade & travel—where AI adoption remains in its early stages. Instead of pursuing every enterprise AI opportunity, BigBear.ai is concentrating on mission-critical applications where operational expertise creates a competitive advantage.

Contract Wins Strengthen Growth Outlook for BBAI Stock

The company's recent contract momentum supports management's confidence. During the first quarter, BigBear.ai secured a $53 million classified intelligence community contract, won airport security projects at Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth airports, expanded Shipyard AI deployments through contracts with Chantier Davie and Bollinger Shipyards, and added new Ask Sage customers, including NASA, the Army Intelligence and Security Command, and the Naval Research Laboratory. These wins demonstrate growing acceptance of the company's AI technologies across defense and government agencies.



Backlog also increased 14% sequentially to $281.9 million, providing better revenue visibility over the next several quarters. Management expects additional opportunities as procurement activity improves within the Department of Homeland Security following recent budget approvals and organizational changes.

Software Mix Is Improving Margins for BigBear.ai

One of BigBear.ai's biggest positives is its ongoing shift toward software and AI platforms.



Ask Sage has become an important driver of this transition. The platform provides secure generative AI capabilities for government agencies while allowing customers to use multiple AI models without vendor lock-in. During the quarter, Ask Sage introduced a simplified interface and expanded agent-building capabilities to improve customer adoption.



CargoSeer is also broadening BigBear.ai's product portfolio through AI-powered cargo inspection and fraud detection solutions for customs agencies. Combined with Shipyard AI and ProModel, these products should gradually increase recurring software revenue while supporting higher margins than traditional services. Management also completed an organizational restructuring designed to align engineering, sales and customer teams more closely with its highest-priority markets.

BBAI Stock’s Premium Valuation Leaves Limited Margin for Error

Despite these positives, BigBear.ai's valuation continues to demand strong execution. A forward sales multiple above the industry average suggests investors expect sustained double-digit growth and continued margin expansion. However, current financial results still fall short of that expectation. Revenue growth remains modest, and profitability has not yet reached the level typically associated with premium software companies.



As a result, even relatively small operational disappointments can lead to meaningful stock volatility. This partly explains why BBAI shares have struggled despite positive contract announcements and improving margins.

Losses and Execution Risks Remain Key Concerns for BBAI

Several fundamental challenges continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Although gross margin improved substantially, the company remains unprofitable. Adjusted EBITDA stayed negative during the first quarter as higher selling expenses, acquisition-related amortization and integration costs offset much of the margin improvement. While debt reduction has lowered interest expense, management still needs to demonstrate that revenue growth can outpace operating costs over time.



The business also remains highly dependent on government spending. Contract awards can be delayed by procurement cycles, budget negotiations or administrative approvals, creating uneven quarterly results. Even with a growing backlog, the timing of revenue recognition remains difficult to predict.



Integration risk also deserves attention. BigBear.ai continues integrating Ask Sage and CargoSeer while simultaneously expanding its go-to-market strategy. Successfully converting these acquisitions into faster revenue growth will be critical over the next several quarters.



These uncertainties help explain why the stock has declined sharply this year despite improving operational metrics.

Stronger Balance Sheet Supports Long-Term Growth for BBAI

The company's financial position has improved considerably. BigBear.ai ended the first quarter with approximately $431.5 million in cash and investments after eliminating most of its convertible debt earlier this year. Lower debt reduces future interest expense while giving management greater flexibility to invest in product development, pursue acquisitions and support long-term growth initiatives.



Analysts also expect gradual improvement. During the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 loss has narrowed to 25 cents per share from 35 cents. Revenues are projected to increase roughly 13% this year and another 13.7% in 2027, while losses are expected to continue narrowing.

BBAI’s Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing BigBear.ai With Industry Peers

BigBear.ai competes with Palantir Technologies PLTR, C3.ai AI and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, although each company serves the AI market differently.



Palantir continues to lead the government AI market with stronger revenue growth, expanding profitability and significantly larger commercial operations. Its execution has been superior, although its valuation is considerably higher than BigBear.ai's.



C3.ai remains focused on enterprise AI software across both commercial and government customers. It offers broader industry exposure than BigBear.ai but continues to work toward consistent profitability.



Booz Allen Hamilton combines decades of government relationships with expanding AI consulting capabilities. It generates far more stable earnings and cash flows than BigBear.ai, making it a lower-risk alternative for investors seeking exposure to government AI spending.

Buy, Hold or Sell for BBAI Stock?

BigBear.ai is making meaningful progress. Contract wins are increasing, backlog continues to expand, software products are becoming a larger part of the business and the balance sheet is significantly stronger than it was a year ago. The improving earnings outlook also reflects better operating momentum.



Nevertheless, investors should recognize that much of the long-term opportunity remains forward-looking. Revenue growth has not yet accelerated meaningfully, profitability remains elusive and dependence on government procurement continues to create execution risk. Given these challenges, the stock's premium valuation appears difficult to justify today.



These factors support the current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). While BigBear.ai possesses attractive long-term AI assets, investors may be better served waiting for stronger revenue growth, clearer progress toward profitability and a more attractive valuation before becoming more constructive on the stock.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.