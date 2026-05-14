Is BigBear.ai's Generative AI Pivot Fueling Quality Revenue Mix?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is doubling down on generative AI, and early signs suggest the strategy is beginning to reshape its revenue mix in a meaningful way. While first-quarter 2026 revenues dipped slightly year over year to $34.4 million, the company delivered a sharp improvement in gross margin, which expanded 1,278 basis points to 34%. The primary driver was the higher-margin generative AI platform revenues tied to the Ask Sage acquisition.



BigBear.ai’s acquisition of Ask Sage in late 2025 appears to be more than just a technology add-on. The platform is already helping the company transition away from lower-margin services and work toward scalable AI-driven products. In the quarter, Ask Sage secured contracts with NASA, the Army Intelligence & Security Command and the Naval Research Lab, reinforcing BigBear.ai’s growing relevance in mission-critical AI deployments. BBAI is also benefiting from rising demand across national security and trade-and-travel markets. A $53 million classified intelligence contract, airport security wins at Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth, and growing traction for Shipyard AI collectively pushed backlog 14% higher sequentially to $281.9 million.



Importantly, BBAI strengthened its balance sheet significantly after converting most of its 2029 notes into equity, ending the quarter with $431.5 million in cash and investments. That liquidity gives management flexibility to pursue additional AI investments and strategic expansion initiatives.



Still, risks remain. Revenue growth remains uneven, operating losses persist and SG&A expenses climbed sharply due to integration and growth investments. Yet, if BigBear.ai can continue shifting toward higher-margin generative AI contracts, its evolving revenue mix could become a far more compelling long-term growth story.

BigBear.ai, Palantir & Booz Allen Hamilton Battle for AI Edge

BigBear.ai is banking on AI-powered decision intelligence and so are the market competitors, including Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH. However, their competitive positioning differs sharply.



BigBear.ai remains a niche, but fast-evolving player focused on defense, border security and autonomous decision-making platforms such as ConductorOS and Ask Sage. On the other hand, Palantir operates at a far greater scale with deeply integrated AI and data platforms like Gotham, Foundry and AIP, enabling governments and enterprises to unify massive datasets, automate workflows and deploy large language models securely. While Palantir leads in scale and platform monetization, BBAI is positioning itself as a specialized AI innovator targeting high-growth defense and intelligence niches.



On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton takes a more consulting-driven approach, blending AI software, cybersecurity and analytics with long-standing federal advisory relationships. Unlike BigBear.ai’s product-heavy model or Palantir’s platform dominance, Booz Allen Hamilton leverages hybrid consulting-and-engineering capabilities to deliver enterprise-scale digital modernization programs.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have inched up 2% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13.31, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect a loss per share of 25 cents, which has narrowed over the past 30 days, and 19 cents, which has remained stable over the same time frame, respectively. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 69.5% and 24%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.