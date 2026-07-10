BigBear.ai vs. SoundHound AI: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

BigBear.ai provides critical decision intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for national defense and federal agencies.

SoundHound AI is rapidly scaling its voice-based agentic platform across the automotive and restaurant industries.

Which of these artificial intelligence players represents the better value for your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

As the market moves into late 2026, many investors are choosing between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) to capture the next wave of growth in the artificial intelligence sector.

While both companies specialize in machine learning, they serve very different markets. BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence for government and industrial supply chains, while SoundHound AI provides conversational voice technology. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a defense-heavy stability play or a high-growth consumer technology bet.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides decision intelligence solutions for supply chains, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. Its core customers include the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, where it utilizes multi-year engagements for critical government work. Customer concentration is a factor, as 51% of revenue came from customers contributing over 10% each, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $127.7 million, representing a decline of 19.3% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net loss of $293.9 million for the period. This resulted in a negative net margin of 230.2%, a metric that measures how much of each dollar of revenue remains as profit after all operating and non-operating expenses.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was zero. The current ratio stands at 1.8x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debt and liabilities with assets like cash and accounts receivable. Free cash flow was negative at $42.5 million, representing the actual cash a company generates after accounting for the money spent on capital expenditures like equipment or software.

The case for SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI provides a voice and agentic AI platform that enables conversational experiences across digital and physical channels. It serves major automotive manufacturers and restaurant chains, offering tools that allow users to interact with technology using natural speech. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue in 2025, suggesting a more diversified base than many peers in the software sector.

For FY 2025, revenue grew by 99.4% to reach $168.9 million. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of $14 million. The net margin was negative 8.3%, which indicates that the company is getting closer to breaking even compared to the prior fiscal year when losses were much deeper relative to sales.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero. Its current ratio is 4.6x, a figure that shows the company has significantly more short-term assets than short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was negative at $103.1 million, reflecting the heavy capital investment required to support rapid organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces material accounting errors that required multi-year restatements, leading to ongoing class action lawsuits. The business relies heavily on government contracts, which are vulnerable to federal budget deficits and potential termination. Furthermore, the company has recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charges exceeding $155 million, while competition from major defense contractors creates pressure on contract terms.

SoundHound AI is navigating legal probes and investor litigation related to its acquisition-related governance and internal control weaknesses. The company relies on aggressive mergers and acquisitions to scale, including the purchase of LivePerson, which creates integration and accounting risks. While revenue is growing, constant capital raises through equity offerings dilute existing shareholders, and competition from massive technology giants such as Amazon poses a threat to long-term pricing power.

Valuation comparison

BigBear.ai trades at a lower revenue multiple, but SoundHound AI offers significantly faster growth and a higher current ratio for investors prioritizing liquidity and momentum.

Metric BigBear.ai SoundHound AI Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 357.9x P/S ratio 9.3x 16.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both BigBear.ai and SoundHound AI provide exposure to the artificial intelligence boom, but not all AI-focused companies are positioned to prosper. That’s why my choice to invest in between the two is SoundHound.

BigBear.ai is highly dependent on government contracts to power its revenue growth. When the Trump Administration cut costs in 2025, BigBear.ai was among the enterprises affected, causing a steep revenue decline. In 2026, it posted sales of $34.4 million, a 1% year-over-year drop despite the contribution of its Ask Sage acquisition. This suggests the company continues to struggle with growing its business amidst the hot AI market.

SoundHound’s Q1 sales soared 52% year over year to $44.2 million. The company has achieved impressive growth through a series of acquisitions, although management stated excluding the impact of acquisitions, Q1 revenue rose 88%. This highlights how its core business is seeing strong customer demand.

SoundHound forecasts 2026 sales to hit between $225 million and $260 million, up from 2025’s $168.9 million. The company’s ability to maintain excellent revenue growth is a key factor behind why I think it’s the superior artificial intelligence stock to buy over BigBear.ai.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.