BigBear.ai vs. SoundHound AI: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

BigBear.ai serves critical government and defense sectors with mission-ready decision intelligence.

SoundHound AI is rapidly expanding its voice AI footprint across the automotive and restaurant industries.

Which AI-focused stock is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

As the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape matures in 2026, investors are weighing the divergent paths of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). Choosing between these two players requires balancing government contract stability against rapid commercial expansion.

BigBear.ai specializes in decision intelligence and predictive analytics, primarily serving the defense and intelligence communities. SoundHound AI focuses on conversational voice technology, powering interactive experiences in cars and restaurants. Both companies represent different strategies for capturing value in the evolving software market.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai focuses on providing mission-ready AI solutions, including predictive analytics and computer vision, to complex organizations. The company targets high-stakes environments where its technology can prove most valuable, including homeland security and supply chain management. While it recently launched an AI cargo security platform with the Panama Transshipment Group, its core remains U.S. public sector contracts.

BigBear.ai relies heavily on U.S. government sector contracts, which account for a substantial portion of its total business. In 2025, revenue reached $127.7 million, a 19.3% decline from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of nearly $293.9 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, indicating how much a company relies on borrowed funds. The current ratio, which gauges the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is approximately 1.8x. Free cash flow for 2025 was negative $42.5 million, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI builds conversational AI experiences for businesses across digital and physical channels. Its technology powers millions of products, with a heavy presence in the automotive and restaurant sectors. A key development is the expansion of its partnership with Casey’s, which now deploys AI voice-ordering agents across more than 2,600 locations. The company is also scaling its enterprise footprint through its planned $100 million acquisition of LivePerson.

In 2025, SoundHound AI reported revenue of approximately $168.9 million, up nearly 99.4% over the prior year. The company recorded a net loss of $14 million. This resulted in a net margin of approximately-8.3%, indicating the company is nearing the break-even point.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.3x. The company maintains a current ratio of nearly 4.6x, suggesting a strong liquidity position for its current operations. Free cash flow for 2025 was negative $99 million. This figure represents the cash remaining after the company pays for its operating costs and capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces significant legal and financial reporting risks, including a material class action lawsuit and the requirement to restate multiple years of financial statements. The company also faces high revenue concentration, as customers contributing over 10% of revenue accounted for 51% of total revenue in 2025. Furthermore, integration challenges from the Pangiam acquisition have previously led to goodwill impairment charges.

SoundHound AI has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to recent acquisitions. Its aggressive acquisition strategy, including the pending acquisition of LivePerson, creates integration challenges and the potential for future asset impairments. The company also faces intense competition from large technology firms with vast resources, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Valuation comparison

BigBear.ai trades at a lower P/S ratio but faces declining revenue, while SoundHound AI maintains a higher valuation despite rapid growth. Both stocks lack a Forward P/E due to negative future earnings estimates.

Metric BigBear.ai SoundHound AI Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 36.4x P/S ratio 9.8x 16.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock is the best buy in 2026?

Both companies face risks and challenges related to improving margins and profitability. However, SoundHound AI may offer higher upside over the long term.

Excluding acquisitions, SoundHound’s automotive and Internet of Things business grew 88% year over year last quarter. In addition to the restaurant industry, it serves many leading companies across the banking, airline, and telecommunications sectors.

BigBear.ai may have significant upside from these low share prices, but it seems to have a narrower market focus in national security, trade, and travel. Revenue has declined since 2021, falling from $145 million to $127 million on a trailing-12-month basis. Investors buying the stock are placing a big bet that the company will land lucrative contracts in the future, but that’s not a guarantee in a competitive market.

Meanwhile, SoundHound is already delivering steady revenue growth. Much of its growth over the last few years has come from acquisitions, but these are strategic deals that expand its capabilities. For example, the acquisition of LivePerson extends its customer base to hundreds of additional enterprise brands.

The main challenge for SoundHound is improving margins. There’s been no clear trend in its net income or free cash flow to indicate when it might turn the corner on the bottom line. The good news is that it is in a solid financial position, with its March 31, 2026, balance sheet showing $215 million in cash and no debt.

Both stocks are highly volatile without a clear near-term path to profitability. But SoundHound’s revenue growth and expanding customer base in the enterprise sector give the company an easier path to achieving scale, which could eventually lead to more consistent profits.

Should you buy stock in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $385,055!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,228,089!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.