BigBear.ai vs. SoundHound AI: One Is Surviving the AI Sell-Off. The Other Isn't.

Key Points

SoundHound AI and BigBear.ai have seen similar valuation drops in 2026.

While the stocks have posted similar performances recently, results for their respective businesses tell a different story.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) have both seen big valuation pullbacks this year as artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have broadly sold off. SoundHound AI is down roughly 35% so far in 2026, and BigBear.ai is down about 34%. Which of these formerly high-flying AI stocks looks like a better play as volatility roils the market?

Despite the war with Iran and other factors creating demand catalysts for the defense industry, BigBear.ai has seen bearish stock performance. More importantly, the company's business results have been underwhelming.

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In 2025's fourth quarter, the company's sales fell 38% year over year to land at $27.3 million. While defense-tech companies, including Palantir Technologies, have seen soaring revenue connected to government contracts, BigBear has actually seen reduced spending from the U.S. Army and other key customers.

Conversely, SoundHound AI has continued to post robust revenue growth. The company's revenue increased 59% year over year to reach $55.1 million last quarter. The company has also seen significant margin improvements, with its Q4 gross margin coming in at 47.9% -- up from 39.9% in the prior-year quarter.

So while BigBear.ai and SoundHound AI have posted similar stock performance across this year's trading, recent business performance tells a very different story about the health of each underlying company. Valuations for AI stocks can be expected to be volatile in conjunction with macroeconomic and geopolitical shifts, but SoundHound AI's strong sales growth points to a more promising future for its stock.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.