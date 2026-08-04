BigBear.ai vs. IonQ: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the Company Focused on Artificial Intelligence or the Quantum Computing Innovator?

Key Points

BigBear.ai focuses on delivering decision intelligence and AI-powered data analytics for government and defense applications.

IonQ is aggressively scaling its trapped-ion quantum computing hardware and recently acquired a semiconductor manufacturing company.

Which high-growth tech stock belongs in your 2026 investment portfolio?

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Investors must decide between the specialized data intelligence of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and the high-performance quantum computing potential of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) as they look to build their portfolios in 2026.

BigBear.ai serves federal agencies by using artificial intelligence to solve complex logistics and cybersecurity problems. IonQ utilizes trapped-ion technology to build computers that solve computational problems beyond the reach of traditional hardware. These two companies represent different ends of the modern tech spectrum, one focusing on practical AI and the other on futuristic computing.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is carving out a specific niche among tech stocks by providing decision intelligence solutions. The company serves the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense with tools for global supply chains and autonomous systems. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a high percentage of revenue depends on federal contracts. These solutions help government leaders make data-driven choices in high-stakes environments.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $127.7 million, representing a decline of 19.3% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $293.9 million for the same period. This resulted in a negative 230.2% net margin, which measures how much of each dollar of revenue is kept as profit. The significant revenue decline suggests the company is currently navigating a period of contracting demand for its legacy services.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at 1.8x. This metric measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations, with a value above 1.0x indicating it has more current assets than current liabilities. The debt-to-equity ratio is zero, which compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity. Free cash flow, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for money spent on equipment, was negative $42.5 million.

The case for IonQ

IonQ develops trapped-ion quantum computing hardware designed for complex applications in medicine, finance, and logistics. The company delivers its services through cloud platforms managed by tech giants such as Amazon.

Following the July 2026 acquisition of SkyWater Technology, IonQ now manages its own semiconductor foundry to ensure a steady supply of components. By controlling more of its manufacturing process, the company aims to accelerate the development of its quantum processors.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $130.0 million, a significant increase of 201.9% compared to the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $510.4 million. This reflects a net margin of negative 392.6% as IonQ continues to prioritize technical development over immediate profitability. The triple-digit revenue expansion highlights the aggressive adoption of quantum-computing-as-a-service by early partners.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at 15.5x, suggesting a very strong liquidity position. The debt-to-equity ratio is zero, indicating that the company is not using significant debt to finance its operations relative to its equity base. Free cash flow for the period was negative $299.6 million. This indicates the firm is using its large cash reserves to fund its research and development expansion.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces an ongoing class action lawsuit and is working to restate financial statements from multiple prior years due to accounting errors. Operational progress is hampered by delays in required regulatory filings. Disappointing first quarter 2026 results have created potential reputational concerns, which coincided with significant stock price declines and notable insider share sales by members of the board.

IonQ is in an early stage of development and must meet complex technical milestones to achieve broad quantum advantage. Integrating SkyWater Technology presents new challenges as the company manages a different industry vertical. The firm also faces intense competition from established global giants like Amazon, and it remains vulnerable to hardware supply chain disruptions and strict regulatory oversight of its satellite operations.

Valuation comparison

BigBear.ai appears significantly cheaper than its peer based on sales multiples, though both companies currently lack positive future earnings estimates.

Metric BigBear.ai IonQ Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 10.4x 104.9x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

The P/S ratio measures a company's market value against its annual revenue, helping investors value businesses that are not yet profitable. Meanwhile, the Forward P/E compares the stock price to predicted future earnings estimates over the next year.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both BigBear.ai and IonQ possess strengths and downsides to consider before deciding which to invest in. The former operates in the red-hot AI sector while the latter is working on cutting-edge tech in an emerging field.

BigBear.ai had a lot to prove after revenue fell in 2025 compared to 2024, and Q1 continued the trend of year-over-year declines. That said, the company’s Q2 earnings report finally delivered sales growth, with a 13% year-over-year jump up to $36.7 million. This increase was thanks to its Ask Sage acquisition in December of 2025.

IonQ has consistently experienced year-over-year revenue expansion. For example, it achieved a 755% year-on-year sales increase to $64.7 million in Q1. This kind of growth would point to IonQ as the better stock to buy over BigBear.ai.

However, IonQ operates in a new industry with many technical hurdles to overcome before its quantum computers can reach widespread adoption. This makes the company a risky investment. Even so, for investors with a high risk tolerance, IonQ’s strong sales demonstrate its tech is gaining customer adoption. While BigBear.ai’s Q2 results are encouraging, it still has to prove that it can continue to grow in the coming quarters. Consequently, IonQ looks like the better stock investment right now.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.