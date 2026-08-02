BigBear.ai vs. D-Wave Quantum: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

BigBear.ai focuses on government-centric decision intelligence with over half of its revenue tied to major public sector contracts.

D-Wave Quantum leads the commercial quantum computing space with a growing list of blue chip partners and triple-digit revenue growth.

Which high-growth technology stock is the better choice for your portfolio in the year ahead?

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

Investors seeking exposure to cutting-edge computing technologies often weigh the merits of artificial intelligence against quantum breakthroughs. Choosing between BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) requires balancing government-focused growth with commercial innovation.

BigBear.ai specializes in decision intelligence for defense and logistics, while D-Wave Quantum provides cloud-based quantum computing services. While both companies operate in the high-stakes world of advanced technology, their paths to profitability and market niches differ significantly. This comparison examines their financials, risks, and valuations to help you decide which stock fits your strategy.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a prominent name among tech stocks that provide decision intelligence solutions for supply chains and autonomous systems. The company serves the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense alongside commercial manufacturing clients. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a few large contracts account for over half of total revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $127.7 million, representing a decline of approximately 19.3% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of roughly $293.9 million for the period, which resulted in a net margin of nearly 230.2%. Net margin measures how much of every dollar in revenue remains as profit after all expenses are paid.

Following its early 2026 debt conversion, the company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at approximately 0.0x, meaning it carries virtually no debt relative to its shareholder equity. This builds on a solid December 2025 foundation where the current ratio was nearly 1.8x, giving the company a strong short-term liquidity buffer. Free cash flow for 2025 was roughly negative $46.3 million, representing the cash remaining after the business pays for its operations and equipment.

The case for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum positions itself as a leader in the commercial quantum computing space, offering systems and software as a service. The company has secured partnerships with AT&T and Mastercard to explore real-world applications of quantum advantage. It uses a phased engagement model to move customers from initial professional services to production-ready quantum computing as a service.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $24.6 million, which is an increase of approximately 178.5% over the prior fiscal year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $355.1 million, leading to a net margin of negative 1,444.1%. This figure represents the percentage of revenue remaining after all operating and non-operating expenses are deducted.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x, suggesting a conservative amount of debt relative to equity. The current ratio is nearly 42.4x, indicating the company has ample short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was roughly negative $75.8 million, indicating the company is still utilizing its cash reserves to fund development and operational growth.

Risk profile comparison

BigBear.ai faces significant risks due to its reliance on a small group of government customers who can terminate contracts for convenience. The company is also dealing with a class action lawsuit and has acknowledged that several years of financial statements require restatements. These accounting challenges are joined by intense competition from Palantir Technologies and other large defense contractors.

D-Wave Quantum operates as an early-stage growth company with a history of significant losses and a constant need for new capital. The company faces stiff competition from well-funded technology giants such as Alphabet, IBM, and Amazon. Furthermore, its operations are subject to complex global regulations and export controls that could delay its technological roadmap in 42 different countries.

Valuation comparison

BigBear.ai is cheaper based on its P/S ratio (market value divided by sales), while both companies currently lack future earnings estimates.

Metric BigBear.ai D-Wave Quantum Forward P/E N/A N/A P/S ratio 10.4x 496.1x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with BigBear.ai, though neither of these companies is a comfortable pick for a cautious investor. Both are unprofitable, and both are asking investors to bet on technologies that are still proving themselves commercially.

That said, BigBear.ai has something D-Wave doesn't right now: a credible near-term revenue path. Its backlog is growing and gross margins are improving sharply. I like that the company is winning classified national security contracts that are difficult for competitors to displace. The government AI market it operates in is growing, and BigBear is already embedded in it.

D-Wave is doing something fascinating in quantum computing, and its bookings surged dramatically in the most recent quarter. But revenue fell sharply at the same time, and the gap between bookings momentum and actual recognized revenue is a risk that investors need to understand before buying in. Quantum computing's commercial moment may still be years away.

For a long-term investor comfortable with early-stage risk, BigBear.ai offers a clearer line of sight to revenue growth than D-Wave does right now.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Mastercard, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.