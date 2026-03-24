BigBear.ai vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?

The enterprise AI space is rapidly evolving, and investors are increasingly looking beyond megacap names to identify emerging winners. Two notable players in this segment are BigBear.ai BBAI and C3.ai AI. Both companies focus on delivering AI-powered solutions to enterprises and government agencies, with growing exposure to mission-critical applications such as defense, logistics and industrial operations.



Despite operating in the same broad AI ecosystem, their business models and execution trajectories differ meaningfully. BigBear.ai leans heavily on government and defense-oriented decision intelligence, while C3.ai positions itself as a full-stack enterprise AI platform provider with global commercial reach. Given recent earnings updates, restructuring efforts and macro-driven pullbacks in AI stocks, comparing these two names now is particularly relevant.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for BigBear.ai Stock

BigBear.ai is emerging as a niche but strategically positioned AI player, particularly in national security and logistics. The company ended 2025 in its “strongest financial position in history,” supported by significant capital raises, reduced debt and a robust liquidity base of more than $460 million. This strengthened balance sheet gives it the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisitions.



A key growth driver is its acquisition strategy. The purchase of Ask Sage and CargoSeer expands its capabilities in generative AI and supply-chain intelligence. These platforms are already being integrated and cross-sold across existing customers, particularly within defense and government verticals. BigBear.ai is benefiting from favorable macro tailwinds, including increased U.S. defense spending and AI adoption within national security workflows.



The company is also positioning itself at the intersection of emerging AI trends such as agentic AI and edge deployment. Its model-agnostic architecture allows rapid deployment of new AI models in secure environments, a key differentiator for government clients. Management expects approximately 17% revenue growth in 2026, signaling a return to expansion after a challenging 2025.



However, risks remain. Revenues declined sharply in the latest quarter due to lower government program volumes, and margins have compressed significantly. The company is still generating losses, and its dependence on government contracts introduces volatility tied to budget cycles and procurement delays. Execution on acquisitions and sustained contract wins will be critical to its growth narrative.

The Case for C3.ai Stock

C3.ai operates with a broader enterprise AI platform strategy, targeting both government and commercial customers. Its platform-based model, including the C3 Agentic AI Platform and generative AI offerings, positions it to capture large-scale enterprise digital transformation opportunities.



The company continues to demonstrate strong customer traction, closing 44 agreements in the latest quarter across industries such as energy, defense, manufacturing and automotive. Federal business remains a bright spot, with bookings in defense and aerospace growing 134% year over year, reflecting strong demand for AI in mission-critical applications.



C3.ai is also undergoing a major restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and accelerating growth. Management is cutting costs, flattening its sales organization and focusing on high-value enterprise deployments. These initiatives are expected to generate approximately $135 million in annual cost savings and reduce cash burn significantly. The company retains a strong liquidity position with more than $620 million in cash and investments, providing a cushion to execute its turnaround strategy.



That said, the near-term performance has been disappointing. Revenues declined significantly year over year, and management acknowledged execution issues, particularly in North America and Europe. Losses are widening, and the company is still struggling to convert pilot projects into large-scale production deployments. While demand for enterprise AI is strong, translating that into consistent revenue growth remains a key challenge.

Price Action Snapshot of BBAI & C3.ai Stocks

Both stocks have significantly underperformed in the recent market downturn. BigBear.ai shares have declined 39% over the past three months, while C3.ai stock has fallen 37.9%. These declines are notably steeper than the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector (down 7.7%) and the S&P 500 (down 6.2%) over the same period, indicating heightened investor caution toward speculative AI names.

BBAI vs. C3.ai Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai & C3.ai: Relative Valuation Picture

Valuation highlights a stark contrast between the two companies. BigBear.ai trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 11.82, significantly higher than C3.ai’s 5.09. This suggests that despite its smaller scale and higher execution risk, BigBear.ai commands a premium valuation, likely reflecting its perceived niche positioning in defense AI and higher growth expectations.

BBAI vs. C3.ai Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI vs. AI: Earnings Outlook & Estimate Revisions

Earnings estimate trends provide further insight into investor sentiment. For BigBear.ai, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss has widened over the past 30 days but still reflects a meaningful improvement from the prior year’s loss. Revenues are expected to grow 12.5%, indicating gradual operational progress.

BBAI EPS Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In contrast, C3.ai’s fiscal 2026 loss estimate has widened more significantly, and projections indicate a larger loss than the previous year. Revenue expectations are also concerning, with a projected 34.4% decline, reflecting ongoing execution challenges and the impact of restructuring.

AI EPS Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI or AI: Which Stock Has More Upside?

Both BigBear.ai and C3.ai carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile in a volatile AI sector. However, their investment cases diverge sharply. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BigBear.ai offers a more focused growth story tied to defense spending, AI adoption in national security and recent acquisitions that could drive incremental revenues. Its improving balance sheet, expected revenue growth and narrowing losses provide a clearer path toward operational stabilization.



C3.ai, while larger and more diversified, is currently in the middle of a turnaround. Despite strong long-term positioning in enterprise AI, its declining revenues, widening losses and ongoing restructuring introduce near-term uncertainty.



Considering current fundamentals, BigBear.ai appears to hold relatively better upside potential. Its growth trajectory, improving financial position and alignment with high-priority government AI spending create a more favorable near-term outlook. C3.ai may offer longer-term potential if its restructuring succeeds, but for now, BigBear.ai has the edge in terms of execution visibility and growth momentum.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.