BigBear.ai vs. Booz Allen: Which GovTech AI Stock Is Better?

Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger priority across U.S. defense, intelligence and civilian agencies as governments seek faster decision-making, stronger cybersecurity and mission automation. That trend has increased investor interest in GovTech AI names that combine public-sector relationships with scalable technology capabilities.



Two companies worth comparing now are BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH. BigBear.ai is a smaller, higher-growth AI specialist focused on decision intelligence, defense and border security use cases. Booz Allen is a much larger established federal contractor that is rapidly expanding AI, cyber and mission technology offerings across major U.S. agencies.



Both companies serve mission-critical customers, but they offer very different risk-reward profiles. Investors may be wondering which one offers the stronger opportunity now. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for BigBear.ai Stock

BigBear.ai offers a higher-growth and higher-upside AI narrative. Management said 2025 ended with the strongest financial position in company history, with $462 million in cash and investments. The company also sharply reduced debt and settled remaining convertible notes, giving it more flexibility to invest in expansion.



Strategically, BigBear.ai is becoming more focused on two core markets: national security and travel & trade. Its Ask Sage acquisition strengthens secure generative AI and agentic AI capabilities for defense and regulated sectors, while CargoSeer expands AI-powered cargo inspection and border security solutions. Management also highlighted expansion into the UAE and broader Middle East market.



That positioning could prove timely as U.S. agencies accelerate AI adoption and allies increase security technology spending. The company’s 2026 revenue outlook of $135-$165 million implies roughly 17% growth at the midpoint from 2025 levels.



However, risks remain elevated. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue declined 38% year over year due to lower Army program volume, while adjusted EBITDA remained negative. BigBear.ai is still in transition, dependent on government awards and still working toward consistent profitability.



Valuation is another concern. Investors are already paying a premium for future AI potential, leaving little room for execution missteps.

The Case for Booz Allen Stock

Booz Allen offers a more stable and diversified GovTech AI story. The company already operates at scale, generating quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion and maintaining a $38 billion backlog. That backlog provides visibility that few smaller AI names can match.



Management continues to reposition the business toward higher-value technology work, including AI, cyber, autonomous systems and outcome-based contracts. Booz Allen recently launched Vellox Reverser, an AI-native malware reverse-engineering product, and highlighted the expansion of Thunderdome zero-trust cybersecurity work. It also announced a strategic partnership with Andreessen Horowitz to accelerate innovation for government missions.



Even in a slower funding environment and after a prolonged government shutdown, Booz Allen delivered strong profitability. Third-quarter adjusted EPS rose 14.2% year over year to $1.77. Free cash flow also improved sharply.



The challenge is near-term growth softness. Third-quarter revenue fell 10.2% year over year, and management expects fiscal 2026 revenue to decline 5%-6%. Government procurement delays and contract timing remain headwinds.



Still, Booz Allen remains profitable, cash-generative and well-positioned for the next wave of federal AI modernization.

Market Performance Tells Two Stories

BigBear.ai stock is down 26.1% year to date, much worse than Booz Allen’s 8.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 3.3% gain. That suggests investors remain cautious on speculative AI names.



However, in the past month, BigBear.ai has rebounded 12.7%, while Booz Allen slipped 1.9%. This indicates improving sentiment toward BigBear.ai’s turnaround and AI opportunity.

BBAI & BAH 1-Month Share Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Gap Is Massive

On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, BigBear.ai trades at 12.75X versus just 0.8X for Booz Allen.



That premium reflects expectations for faster future growth and AI optionality. But Booz Allen’s multiple looks far more attractive given its scale, profits, backlog and lower risk profile.

BBAI vs BAH Valuation – P/S F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Trends Favor Booz Allen

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BigBear.ai’s 2026 loss widened to 30 cents from 25 cents. While losses are expected to narrow sharply from 82 cents last year, revisions moving lower are not ideal. Revenue is projected to rise 12.5%.

For BBAI Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For Booz Allen, the fiscal 2026 EPS estimate edged up to $6.07 from $6.06 over the same period. While earnings are expected to decline from last year, positive revisions and a VGM Score of A suggest steadier fundamentals.

For BAH Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Is Better Now?

Both stocks — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — have merit, but they suit different investors. BigBear.ai offers the higher-risk, higher-reward AI growth story tied to defense modernization, agentic AI and international expansion. If execution improves, the upside could be meaningful. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



However, Booz Allen looks like the better overall investment now. It combines deep federal relationships, proven profitability, a large backlog, growing AI capabilities and a far cheaper valuation. While near-term growth has slowed, the company’s financial strength and strategic positioning make risk-adjusted returns more attractive.



For investors seeking speculative upside, BigBear.ai may appeal. For most investors seeking a better balance of value, stability and GovTech AI exposure, Booz Allen appears to hold the edge today.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.