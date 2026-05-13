BigBear.ai Stock Rallies 25% in a Month: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares have staged a strong comeback lately. Over the past month, BBAI stock has rallied 24.7%, comfortably outperforming the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s decline of 0.6%, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16% gain and the S&P 500’s 8.5% rise. The rally reflects improving investor confidence following the company’s first-quarter 2026 results, released on May 5, and growing optimism around defense-focused artificial intelligence spending.



Still, the stock remains far below its 52-week high of $9.39 and currently trades near $4.19. Investors are now asking whether the latest momentum is sustainable or if the rally has already priced in most near-term positives.

BBAI Stock's Price Performance (1-Month)



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BigBear.ai’s improving backlog, stronger balance sheet and expanding AI-driven opportunities are encouraging. However, ongoing losses, premium valuation and execution risks continue to keep the risk-reward profile challenging.

Strong Q1 Contract Wins Support BigBear.ai’s Growth Outlook

BigBear.ai’s first-quarter results highlighted improving traction across its core national security and trade & travel markets. The company reported several meaningful contract wins, including a classified $53 million intelligence community contract and airport-related contracts at Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth valued at roughly $7 million combined.



The company also expanded its footprint in shipbuilding and defense manufacturing through Shipyard AI wins with Chantier Davie and Bollinger Shipyards. In addition, Ask Sage secured new generative AI contracts with NASA, the Army Intelligence and Security Command, and the Naval Research Lab.



These wins helped backlog rise 14% sequentially to $281.9 million. The increase is significant because it improves revenue visibility at a time when government AI spending continues to rise amid geopolitical tensions and national security concerns. Management also reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135-$165 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently indicates 13% revenue growth for 2026, suggesting that analysts expect BigBear.ai to gradually stabilize its growth trajectory after a volatile 2025.

BBAI Stock’s Revenue Estimate



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Ask Sage Acquisition Could Be a Key Long-Term Driver for BBAI

One of the biggest positives from the quarter was the contribution from Ask Sage, the generative AI platform acquired in late 2025. Management indicated that Ask Sage is helping shift the revenue mix toward higher-margin technology contracts from lower-margin services work.



The company launched a new version of Ask Sage with improved usability, faster workflows and tools like Chat, Workbook, CodeCanvas and AgentBuilder. BigBear.ai also expanded the platform beyond government customers into commercial and international markets.



This platform-agnostic approach could become an important differentiator. Many enterprise and government customers increasingly want flexibility to work across multiple AI models without vendor lock-in. BigBear.ai believes Ask Sage can address that demand while operating securely in mission-critical environments.



The company is also integrating CargoSeer, another acquisition focused on AI-enabled cargo inspection and fraud detection. Management noted that global supply-chain disruptions and border security concerns are creating favorable demand trends for the platform.



If BigBear.ai successfully cross-sells Ask Sage and CargoSeer across existing government customers, it could meaningfully improve recurring software revenue over time.

BigBear.ai’s Margin Gains & Stronger Balance Sheet Impress

BigBear.ai’s first-quarter numbers showed early signs of operational improvement. Revenue declined slightly year over year to $34.4 million, primarily due to lower Army program volumes. However, gross margin improved sharply to 34% from 21.3% a year ago. The improvement was largely driven by the higher-margin Ask Sage business. This suggests that BigBear.ai’s push toward software and AI platforms may gradually improve profitability even if top-line growth remains uneven in the near term.



The company also significantly strengthened its financial position. Total available cash and investments stood at $431.5 million at the end of the first quarter. BigBear.ai also eliminated most of its 2029 convertible notes earlier this year, reducing interest expenses and improving liquidity.



A stronger balance sheet is particularly important for a company like BigBear.ai because it provides flexibility to invest in product development, acquisitions and sales expansion while continuing to absorb operating losses. The estimate revision trend also reflects improving sentiment.



Over the past seven days, expectations for BBAI’s 2026 loss have narrowed to 25 cents per share from 35 cents. That would represent a significant improvement from the loss of 82 cents reported in 2025.

BBAI’s EPS Estimate



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BigBear.ai Still Faces Major Challenges

Despite improving momentum, BigBear.ai remains a speculative investment with several risks.

First, the company is still deeply unprofitable. BigBear.ai reported a net loss of $56.8 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.9 million. While some losses were tied to non-cash derivative and debt-related items, operating profitability remains far away.



Second, revenue growth is still inconsistent. First-quarter revenue was down 1% year over year. Although management highlighted a stronger pipeline, government contracting businesses often face procurement delays, budget uncertainty and funding disruptions.



The company itself acknowledged risks tied to changing government spending priorities, federal budget negotiations and procurement timing. BigBear.ai’s heavy dependence on federal contracts adds uncertainty, especially if spending priorities shift.



Valuation is another concern. BBAI currently trades at 13.66X forward 12-month sales, above the industry average of 11.83X and well above its three-year median of 3.09X. Such a premium valuation leaves limited room for execution mistakes.

BBAI Stock’s Valuation (P/S F12M)



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The stock’s sharp rally also raises volatility concerns. BBAI has historically been a highly momentum-driven stock, with sentiment often swinging sharply based on AI enthusiasm and defense-related headlines.

Competitive Pressure Remains Intense for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai operates in a highly competitive AI and defense technology market where larger rivals have deeper customer relationships and stronger financial resources.



Palantir Technologies PLTR remains one of the strongest competitors in government-focused AI. Palantir continues to expand its defense and intelligence presence through its Artificial Intelligence Platform and longstanding federal relationships. Palantir’s profitability and scale also give it an advantage in bidding for large contracts. Palantir has increasingly focused on operational AI solutions similar to BigBear.ai’s mission-oriented approach, making it an important benchmark for investors evaluating the company.



C3.ai AI is another key rival in enterprise and government AI software. The company has broad partnerships and strong generative AI positioning across defense, energy and manufacturing sectors. C3.ai continues to invest heavily in AI applications, and its larger customer base creates tougher competition for smaller players like BigBear.ai.



Booz Allen Hamilton BAH also remains a formidable competitor in national security and government technology services. Booz Allen combines consulting expertise with advanced AI capabilities for defense and intelligence agencies. Booz Allen’s scale, deep federal ties and broad cybersecurity offerings make it a major player in mission-critical AI deployments. Competition from Booz Allen could pressure BigBear.ai as agencies increasingly consolidate spending around proven vendors.

Buy, Hold or Sell for BBAI Stock?

BigBear.ai’s recent rally reflects growing confidence in its defense AI positioning, improving backlog and stronger balance sheet. The company appears better positioned than it was a year ago, especially with Ask Sage helping drive margin expansion and software-focused growth.



Still, the investment case remains risky. Revenue growth is not yet consistently strong, profitability remains weak and the valuation already reflects considerable optimism. Government spending dependence and competitive pressures add additional uncertainty.



While long-term AI and national security trends remain favorable, the stock’s recent surge may have moved ahead of fundamentals for now. Investors looking for exposure to defense-oriented AI may prefer to wait for more consistent execution and clearer profitability progress before becoming aggressive buyers.



Given the stretched valuation, ongoing losses and uncertain near-term risk-reward profile, the current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) appears justified. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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