BigBear.ai Stock Falls 24% in a Month: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s BBAI shares have plunged 24.2% over the past month, significantly underperforming the industry's 4% decline.

While the artificial intelligence theme remains attractive, investors have become increasingly cautious as the company's financial performance continues to lag its ambitious growth narrative. Although BigBear.ai is making progress in expanding its AI platform and winning new contracts, several near-term concerns have weighed on sentiment.

BBAI has underperformed other industry players, such as Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and C3.ai, Inc. AI, over the past month.

Price Performance



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Why Is BigBear.ai Stock Under Pressure?

The biggest concern is the company's lack of meaningful revenue growth. First-quarter 2026 revenues came in at $34.4 million, essentially unchanged from the prior-year quarter. While management attributed the performance to lower activity on certain Army programs offset by contributions from the Ask Sage acquisition, investors were expecting stronger organic growth given the booming AI market.

Profitability also remains elusive. Although it narrowed net loss year over year, BigBear.ai still reported a quarterly net loss of $56.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $9.9 million. The company continues to spend aggressively on product development, sales expansion and marketing, suggesting profitability could remain some distance away.

Operating expenses are moving in the wrong direction. SG&A expenses climbed sharply due to acquisition-related amortization, legal costs and investments in expanding the sales organization. Research and development spending also increased as BigBear.ai continues building new AI capabilities. While these investments may support long-term growth, they are weighing on near-term earnings and cash generation.

Another concern is the company's dependence on government spending. A large portion of BigBear.ai's business comes from U.S. federal agencies, making contract awards dependent on procurement cycles, budget approvals and government priorities. Even though management remains optimistic about future opportunities, delays in contract timing can create earnings volatility.

These factors help explain why investors have taken a more cautious stance despite the strong enthusiasm surrounding AI stocks.

What Could Bring the Stock Back on Track?

Despite recent weakness, BigBear.ai's operating momentum remains encouraging.

The company secured several meaningful contract wins during the quarter, including a classified intelligence contract with an approximate ceiling value of $53 million, airport security deployments at Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth, new Shipyard AI contracts and additional Ask Sage customers, including NASA, the Army Intelligence and Security Command and the Naval Research Laboratory. These wins reinforce the company's position in mission-critical AI applications.

Equally encouraging is the steady expansion of backlog. BigBear.ai ended the quarter with a backlog of approximately $282 million, up 14% sequentially, providing better revenue visibility. Management also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $135-$165 million, signaling confidence in execution.

The company's product mix is also improving. Recent acquisitions, including Ask Sage and CargoSeer, are expanding BigBear.ai's higher-margin software and generative AI offerings. Ask Sage recently launched a redesigned interface and broadened its commercial availability beyond government agencies, while CargoSeer continues adding AI-powered supply-chain capabilities.

Margins are already showing early benefits from this transition. Gross margin expanded to 34% during the quarter, reflecting a greater contribution from software-based AI platforms rather than traditional services.

The balance sheet also remains a key strength. BigBear.ai closed the quarter with approximately $431 million in cash and investments, giving management ample flexibility to invest in product innovation, expand its AI portfolio and pursue additional acquisitions without immediate funding concerns.

BBAI’s Earnings Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales is pegged at $146.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.8%. In the past 60 days, loss estimates for 2026 have remained stable.



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Meanwhile, sales for other industry players like Palantir Technologies and C3.ai for the current year are likely to increase 71.9% and decline 11.5%, respectively, year over year.

Valuation of BBAI

BigBear.ai is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 9.49X compared with the industry’s average of 11.52X and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 6.98X.

P/S (F12M)



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How to Play BBAI Stock Now?

Despite the recent pullback, BigBear.ai continues to strengthen its long-term growth story through a growing backlog, expanding AI platform portfolio, improving margins and a solid balance sheet. Management's focus on higher-value software offerings and strategic government contracts could gradually translate into stronger financial performance.

However, the company still faces challenges from inconsistent revenue growth, ongoing losses and elevated operating expenses, while its business remains heavily dependent on government contract timing. Although the stock trades at a discount to its industry on a forward price-to-sales basis and earnings expectations have remained largely unchanged, the lack of sustained execution suggests caution.

Existing investors may consider holding the stock as the company's strategic initiatives continue to unfold, but prospective investors may be better served waiting for clearer signs of accelerating growth and a more consistent path toward profitability before initiating new positions. BBAI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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