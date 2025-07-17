BigBear.ai Soared Again Today. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points BigBear.ai stock booked another day of big gains in Thursday's trading.

The double-digit rally occurred despite no major positive news for the business.

BigBear.ai stock has surged as interest in defense AI plays has soared, but the company has a lot of proving to do.

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) stock saw another day of explosive gains Thursday despite no major business-specific catalysts for the company. Its share price rose 15.2% in the daily session and had been up as much as 17.7% earlier in the day's trading. The S&P 500 closed out the day up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% in the session.

With investors betting that macroeconomic and political dynamics will continue to lift the broader market, today was an especially strong day of trading for growth-dependent and otherwise speculative tech stocks. BigBear.ai stock recorded another day of double-digit gains despite no fresh news hitting the scene -- although the stock may have gotten a boost from Palantir climbing to a new valuation high. BigBear.ai stock has frequently seen gains in conjunction with rallies for Palantir this year, but it's not clear that performance between the two companies is necessarily correlated.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Is BigBear.ai stock a buy right now?

After today's gains, BigBear.ai now has a market capitalization of roughly $2.4 billion and trades at approximately 14.2 times this year's expected sales. While that price-to-sales ratio may look relatively small compared to some other companies in the AI software and services space, BigBear.ai's relatively weak margins and midpoint target for sales growth of roughly 7.5% this year suggest that the stock may be too risky to buy right now.

BigBear.ai stock has surged roughly 230% over the last three months despite little in the way of substantive developments on the business front to support the valuation. The company has seen a massive valuation run-up as investors have piled into AI software and service providers with exposure to the defense industry, but BigBear.ai's valuation gains appear to be broadly disconnected from material business developments for the company in recent months.

Should you invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.