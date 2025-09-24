BigBear.ai & SMX Strengthen Naval Operations With AI at UNITAS 2025

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, a global leader in AI-powered decision solutions for defense and national security, has reinforced its collaboration with the U.S. government. The company will deploy advanced AI and orchestration technologies to support the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. 4th Fleet during UNITAS 2025. The deployment underscores BBAI’s role in enhancing military readiness and operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology.



The annual UNITAS exercise, hosted by the U.S. Navy, will involve approximately 8,000 personnel from 26 allied and partner nations, making it one of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime drills. BBAI’s participation not only showcases its expertise and reliability in defense applications but also introduces the company to a broader international defense network, opening potential opportunities for future multinational collaborations.



Following the news, shares of BBAI gained 12.9% during trading hours yesterday.

BBAI’s Work Scope in the New Win

BigBear.ai will showcase its AI-powered capabilities to improve coordination, decision-making and threat detection across extensive maritime operations in partnership with digital solutions company SMX. This will address important issues like arms smuggling, human trafficking and counter-narcotics. Over 250 people from more than 20 countries and every branch of the U.S. military will join UNITAS 2025, which will take place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6.



Additionally, BigBear.ai’s expertise in AI-powered defense solutions and domain awareness will support unmanned and hybrid fleet operations, creating a unified Common Operating Picture. Its Arcas system provides computer vision, pattern-of-life analysis and risk forecasting, while ConductorOS enables AI deployment, training and updates in low-bandwidth and contested environments, helping the U.S. Navy and allied forces enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness and mission readiness during UNITAS 2025.

Reinforcing Government Relationships

BigBear.ai’s ongoing collaborations with the U.S. Navy and allied forces underscore its credibility and expertise in defense AI solutions. Its involvement in UNITAS 2025 not only highlights its operational capabilities but also strengthens its position as a trusted partner for government and multinational defense projects, potentially opening doors for future strategic opportunities.

BBAI Stock’s Performance

Shares of the company have gained 62.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 8.4% decline. A key driver of the rally is BigBear.ai’s expanding U.S. defense and homeland security presence, along with growing global relevance. Partnerships such as the $1.4 trillion AI collaboration with the UAE and a cargo security solution in Panama with Narval Holdings diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on a few large U.S. government contracts.



As governments and allied forces engage in cutting-edge technologies for defense and maritime operations, there is an increasing need for BigBear.ai's AI and domain awareness solutions. The increasing demand for AI to improve operational effectiveness, threat detection, and mission preparedness is highlighted by exercises such as UNITAS 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BigBear.ai carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector are TaskUs, Inc. TASK, Vertiv Holding Co VRT and Draganfly, Inc. DPRO.



TaskUs presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13%, on average. TaskUs' stock has jumped 4.6% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TaskUs’ 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 17.8% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Vertiv flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. Vertiv's stock has risen 25.5% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.5% and 34%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Draganfly has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. Draganfly stock has gained 52.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Draganfly’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.1% and 52.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.