BigBear.ai rises 12.8%

BigBear.ai (BBAI) is up 12.8%, or 36c to $3.23.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBAI:
- BigBearai Partners With Palantir and Is Hopeful of Becoming the Next Big Thing
- AT&T announces long-term targets, BlackRock acquires HPS: Morning Buzz
- BigBear.ai may be ‘next’ Palantir, Economic Times reports
- BigBear.ai Reports Financial Gains and Strategic Milestones
- BigBear.ai Reports Revenue Growth and Major Contracts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.