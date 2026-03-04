BigBear.ai Revenues Slump in Q4: Temporary Dip or Deeper Issue?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI reported a notable revenue decline in fourth-quarter 2025, raising questions about whether the slowdown reflects a temporary disruption or deeper structural challenges. The company posted quarterly revenues of $27.3 million, down sharply from $43.8 million in the prior-year period, largely due to reduced volume on certain U.S. Army programs. For 2025, revenues totaled $127.7 million compared with $158.2 million in 2024, reflecting the impact of shifting contract timing and government program dynamics.



The revenue drop also weighed on profitability. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at a loss of roughly $10.3 million compared with positive adjusted EBITDA in the year-ago period of $2 million. Lower gross margin and increased investments in research, development and selling activities contributed to the weaker earnings performance.



Despite the near-term softness, management argues that the decline may be cyclical rather than structural. BigBear.ai ended 2025 in what it describes as the strongest financial position in its history, supported by record cash and investments and a sharp reduction in debt. The company also completed two strategic acquisitions — Ask Sage, a generative AI platform for secure government deployments, and CargoSeer, an AI-based cargo inspection technology — both aimed at expanding its capabilities in national security and global trade.



BigBear.ai expects growth to resume. Management projects 2026 revenues between $135 million and $165 million, implying roughly 17% growth at the midpoint. Demand drivers include rising defense AI spending, the U.S. government’s AI acceleration initiatives and expanding adoption of mission-focused AI platforms.



While execution risks remain, the company’s strengthened balance sheet, expanding AI portfolio and improving demand environment suggest the recent revenue slump may prove temporary rather than structural.

How Do Competitors Palantir and C3.ai Compare?

Competition in defense and government AI platforms provides important context for BigBear.ai’s recent revenue slowdown. One major rival is Palantir Technologies PLTR, which also delivers AI-driven analytics and decision-intelligence software to defense and intelligence agencies. Palantir has achieved a stronger scale and more predictable growth in fourth-quarter 2025, supported by large government contracts and expanding AI deployments across the U.S. military and intelligence community.



Another relevant competitor is C3.ai AI, an enterprise AI platform provider focused on government, defense and industrial clients. C3.ai develops AI applications that help government agencies integrate data and deploy machine-learning models for mission-critical operations. The company has also pursued large defense opportunities, including agreements with U.S. Department of Defense agencies to accelerate AI deployment across military programs.



In this competitive landscape, Palantir and C3.ai highlight the challenge BigBear.ai faces. While Palantir benefits from scale and contract visibility, and C3.ai continues expanding enterprise AI capabilities, BigBear.ai must demonstrate consistent execution to convert its defense-AI pipeline into stable revenue growth.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of BBAI have trended downward 23.7% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as shown below.

BBAI’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.59, as evidenced by the chart below.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged at a loss of 25 cents per share over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year improvement, as shown below.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

