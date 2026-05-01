BigBear.ai Before Q1 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after the closing bell. The quarterly results are likely to reflect early benefits from strategic repositioning, acquisitions and improving demand trends, alongside continued execution and cost-related pressures.



BigBear.ai’s fourth-quarter 2025 results were mixed, with weak operating performance but improved reported losses. Revenues fell sharply to $27.3 million from a year ago and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% due to lower volumes on Army programs, while gross margin dropped to 20.3% from 37.4% amid the absence of high-margin contracts. Despite this, net loss narrowed significantly to $5.8 million from $138.2 million, mainly due to non-cash gains and tax benefits rather than core operations. Adjusted EBITDA turned negative at $10.3 million, reflecting margin pressure, and higher R&D and SG&A spending. The company reported a loss of 4 cents per share, narrower than the consensus mark of a loss of 5 cents per share, but flat year over year.



This artificial intelligence (AI) provider surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with an average negative surprise of 12.3%, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Placed for BigBear.ai Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has widened to a loss of 6 cents from a 5-cent loss over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago reported loss of 10 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $31.3 million, suggesting a 10% year-over-year decrease.



For 2026, BigBear.ai is expected to register a 12.5% increase in revenues from a year ago. Its bottom line is expected to witness a loss of 30 cents per share, which is narrower than the 2025 figure of an 82-cent loss.

BBAI’s Earnings Estimate



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BBAI’s Revenue Estimate



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Key Factors Likely to Influence BigBear.ai’s Q1 Results

Demand Momentum Across National Security & AI Programs: BigBear.ai’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from stronger demand across its core national security, travel and trade markets. The company is seeing increasing traction from government-focused AI programs, supported by evolving U.S. defense and AI acceleration strategies that emphasize rapid deployment of advanced technologies. This shift toward shorter procurement cycles and higher adoption of mission-critical AI solutions is likely to have supported contract activity and revenue visibility.



The integration and cross-selling of the Ask Sage platform, acquired in late 2025, is expected to have contributed to growth. Management highlighted rising adoption and utilization of the platform across government customers, along with expansion into adjacent use cases. The CargoSeer acquisition, completed early in 2026, may have begun contributing incremental revenues, particularly within customs, trade and logistics applications.



International expansion, especially in the Middle East through partnerships and a growing presence in the UAE, is another likely tailwind. These initiatives are opening new avenues in ports, borders and critical infrastructure AI deployments.



However, the top-line performance may have remained uneven. In the last reported quarter, revenues declined significantly due to lower volumes on key Army programs, highlighting the company’s continued exposure to contract timing and government funding variability. Similar volatility may have persisted in the first quarter, particularly if large program ramp-ups are delayed or if funding cycles remain inconsistent.



Cost Pressures From R&D and Platform Investments: On the profitability front, margins are expected to have remained under pressure. The company has been investing heavily in research and development, platform expansion and go-to-market capabilities, which could have weighed on operating margins in the near term. In the fourth quarter, increased R&D and SG&A expenses, along with lower gross margins, drove a decline in adjusted EBITDA.



Gross margin trends may have also been affected by revenue mix. The absence of high-margin, one-time contracts seen in prior periods has already led to margin compression, and a similar mix dynamic could have persisted in the first quarter.



Integration-related costs from recent acquisitions, along with ongoing strategic initiatives and scaling efforts, are likely to continue pressuring profitability. At the same time, the company’s improved balance sheet, supported by significant debt reduction and strong cash levels, should help reduce interest expense and provide financial flexibility.



Overall, while BigBear.ai is having stronger fundamentals for 2026, first-quarter results are likely to reflect a transition phase, balancing accelerating demand and strategic growth initiatives against execution variability and cost pressures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BigBear.ai Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BigBear.ai for the quarter to be reported. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) for this to happen, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: BBAI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BBAI Stock Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock has lost 26.5% year to date, lagging the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index.

BBAI Stock’s Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI Stock’s Valuation

In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales (P/S), BBAI stock is currently trading slightly at a premium to its industry, as shown below.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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BBAI’s Pressure From Scaled AI and Defense Players

BigBear.ai operates in a highly competitive AI-driven defense and analytics market, where scale, contract visibility and execution consistency are critical during the first-quarter 2026 earnings season. Among key rivals, Palantir Technologies PLTR remains the most formidable competitor, leveraging deep integration with U.S. defense and intelligence agencies, stronger scale and expanding AI platform capabilities, which give Palantir superior contract visibility and growth consistency.



C3.ai AI represents another direct peer, focusing on enterprise and government AI applications. C3.ai's diversified customer base and growing enterprise exposure reduce dependence on federal contracts, though it also faces margin pressures while scaling growth.



Meanwhile, Leidos Holdings LDOS brings a different competitive dimension as a large, established government contractor embedding AI across a broad services portfolio, supported by long-standing agency relationships and scale advantages.



Heading into first-quarter 2026 results, BigBear.ai must demonstrate improved execution and revenue stability to compete effectively against these better-capitalized and more diversified players.

Why Is BBAI Stock a Hold for Now?

BigBear.ai appears to warrant a hold stance ahead of its first-quarter 2026 results, as the investment case remains balanced. The company is showing early signs of recovery, supported by improving demand across national security programs, growing adoption of the Ask Sage platform and contributions from recent acquisitions. These factors, along with a stronger balance sheet, point to better long-term fundamentals and narrowing losses.



However, near-term visibility remains limited due to revenue volatility tied to government contract timing, continued margin pressure from elevated R&D and integration costs and a premium valuation despite weak stock performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.