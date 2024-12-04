BigBearai Partners With Palantir and Is Hopeful of Becoming the Next Big Thing

Decision intelligence solutions company BigBearai (BBAI) may have a bright future ahead of it as some call it the next Palantir Technologies (PLTR). That’s due to both operating in the same big data analytics space and arguments that BBAI stock could bring in big returns for investors.

Building on this, BigBearai and Palantir Technologies are already working together. This agreement has them sharing capabilities as part of a strategic partnership. That means BigBearai is set to benefit from developmental updates made by Palantir Technologies, which could position it for major growth to catch up to its partner.

There’s evidence to support this theory, with BBAI experiencing strong growth recently. That saw the shares jump 28.64% during normal trading hours yesterday. The stock is also up 32.24% year-to-date and 65.5% over the last year. However, it’s giving up some of its gains from yesterday, with BBAI down 4.24% as of this writing.

BigBearai Vs. Palantir Technologies

Comparing BigBearai and Palantir Technologies, there’s a sound argument for investing in the machine learning data company. The entry point is much cheaper at under $3 per BBAI share, as compared to the nearly $71 per share investors would have to pay for a single unit of PLTR stock.

Adding to this is the potential growth BBAI stock could see. The average price target for BBAI shares is $3.00, which represents a potential upside of 6.01%. For comparison, PLTR’s average price target of $38.73 represents a potential downside of 45.42%.

Finally, analysts are more bullish on BBAI stock, with a consensus estimate of Strong Buy. The analysts’ consensus for PLTR isn’t nearly as strong, with experts applying a Hold rating to its shares. That’s another powerful argument for investing in BBAI over PLTR.

Is BBAI Stock Worth Buying?

Breaking down the analysts’ consensus mentioned above, there are three Buy and one Hold rating for BigBearai. The most bullish price target is $3.50, while the most bearish price target is $2.50. That means BBAI stock could see anywhere from a 23.67% gain to an 11.66% drop, depending on how it performs over the next year.

