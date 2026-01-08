Is BigBear.ai a NVIDIA-like AI Stock and Top 2026 Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI has strengthened its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and growth potential through a recent strategic acquisition and a robust cash position. However, a slowdown in revenue growth and rising losses raise questions about whether the stock is a buy now and whether it’s too early to call it the next NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Let’s take a closer look.

Reasons to Be Bullish on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai’s recent $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage is expected to drive revenue growth by strengthening its footprint in national security, defense and intelligence markets. Ask Sage is a rapidly growing generative AI platform tailored for the defense industry and used by agencies, including Defense Health and the U.S. Space Force.

BigBear.ai’s Ask Sage integration has added a secure generative AI workflow to its portfolio, enabling customers to deploy AI while preserving data sovereignty and security. Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, added that “Ask Sage is already operating at scale in mission-critical environments, and together we are bringing to market a secure, integrated AI platform that unifies data, software, and mission services in one place,” as noted in the company’s news release.

BigBear.ai’s management is optimistic about future sales growth and has already raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $125 million and $140 million, citing ir.bigbear.ai. Additionally, BigBear.ai’s solid cash balance of $456.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, has provided the company with ample funds to support growth initiatives.

Is BBAI the Next NVIDIA-Like AI Stock & a Top Buy for 2026?

The Ask Sage acquisition, strong cash position and potential boost in government spending from President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” could accelerate BigBear.ai’s revenue growth. The company is also moving closer to profitability. It reported third-quarter 2025 net income of $2.5 million, in contrast to the net loss of $15.1 million a year ago, which may encourage stakeholders to hold onto the stock.

However, even if it's anticipated that BigBear.ai will experience an acceleration in revenue growth, its results show a deceleration. BigBear.ai’s third-quarter 2025 revenues of $33.1 million fell 20% year over year, following second-quarter 2025 revenues of $32.5 million, which declined 18% year over year. Moreover, the company posted a third-quarter operating loss of $21.9 million, more than double the previous year’s figure.

All these factors suggest that it may not be the ideal time for new entrants to place bets on BigBear.ai. Declining sales growth and rising operating losses could hinder the company’s growth momentum, making it premature to label BigBear.ai as the “next NVIDIA” in the field of AI. The Jensen-Huang-led company, on the other hand, has been reporting consistent increases in quarterly revenues and earnings, banking on the incessant demand for their next-generation Blackwell chips and CUDA software platform (read more: Top 3 AI Stocks, Including NVIDIA to Buy Now for 2026 Growth).

Currently, BigBear.ai has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.





