BigBear.ai Lands Panama Deployment: Is Trade Security Scaling Up?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is expanding its footprint in the trade and travel security market with the first deployment of its AI-powered cargo security platform in Panama, a key global shipping hub. The company announced that Panama Transshipment Group (PTG), the country’s largest logistics operator, signed a commercial agreement to deploy the International Shipping Compliance (ISC) application developed jointly by BigBear.ai and Narval Holding Corp. (parent company of ISC). Following the news, shares of BBAI gained 6.3% during trading hours yesterday.



The platform uses biometrics, advanced analytics and real-time monitoring tools to improve cargo visibility and strengthen chain-of-custody verification across supply chains. By linking drivers, transport vehicles and containers through biometric verification, the system aims to help customs and logistics operators detect anomalies, reduce smuggling risks and improve supply chain transparency. Management views the Panama rollout as a strategic milestone, noting that Panama’s role as a critical global trade gateway handling nearly 5-6% of global maritime trade could support broader regional adoption of BBAI’s cargo-security solutions.



The announcement also aligns with BigBear.ai’s broader growth strategy outlined during its first-quarter 2026 earnings call. The company has been prioritizing expansion in national security and trade-and-travel markets while increasing focus on AI-driven logistics and cargo monitoring solutions. BigBear.ai also highlighted growing demand for CargoSeer and related supply-chain analytics offerings as global trade disruptions and security concerns continue to rise.



The Panama deployment could strengthen BigBear.ai’s commercial AI presence beyond its traditional defense business. Investors may now watch whether the ISC platform gains traction with additional ports, customs agencies and logistics operators globally, potentially creating a larger recurring revenue opportunity in trade security.

BigBear.ai Faces Stiff Competition From Palantir & C3.ai

BigBear.ai is betting on AI-powered trade security, border intelligence and mission-ready decision platforms, alongside market competitors like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and C3.ai, Inc. AI. However, each company is pursuing a distinct strategy within the rapidly expanding AI and national security market.



Palantir continues to operate at a much larger scale with deeply integrated AI and data platforms like Gotham, Foundry and AIP, and enterprises unify complex datasets, automate workflows and deploy AI securely across mission-critical operations. Palantir also relies on its core platform architecture, specifically its central "Ontology," which functions as a "no slop zone" to coordinate purpose-built AI agents with exact precision and governance.



C3.ai, on the other hand, is emphasizing enterprise AI transformation across industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare and defense. C3.ai has also been expanding its federal and defense presence, with growing bookings from government, aerospace and intelligence customers, alongside AI projects for organizations such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy and NATO.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have inched up 9.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry and the S&P 500 index, but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



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BBAI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.86, as evidenced by the chart below.



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EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect losses per share of 25 cents and 19 cents, respectively. The 2026 estimate has narrowed over the past 30 days, while the 2027 estimate has remained stable during the same period. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 69.5% and 24%, respectively.



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BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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