BigBearai Holdings options imply 15.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in BigBearai Holdings is 4.4x normal with calls leading puts 72:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.4%, or 27c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.0%.

