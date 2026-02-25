BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (BBAI.WS) Price Target Decreased by 21.15% to 1.24

The average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BBAI.WS) has been revised to $1.24 / share. This is a decrease of 21.15% from the prior estimate of $1.57 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.97 to a high of $1.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.77% from the latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 51.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 3,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,089K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 63.44% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 262K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 19.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.