BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (BBAI.WS) Price Target Decreased by 15.39% to 1.57

The average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BBAI.WS) has been revised to $1.57 / share. This is a decrease of 15.39% from the prior estimate of $1.85 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.23 to a high of $2.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from the latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 38.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.07% to 2,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 45.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 48.45% over the last quarter.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI.WS by 127.54% over the last quarter.

