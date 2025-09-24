BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.59, moving -5.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 49.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 20% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.55 million, indicating a 14.35% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.1 per share and revenue of $132.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

