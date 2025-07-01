BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $6.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.06% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

The stock of company has risen by 71.9% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.99 million, showing a 3.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $166.85 million, indicating changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

