BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the latest trading day at $2.97, indicating a -1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 60.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.9 million, reflecting an 8.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $167.2 million, indicating changes of +80.91% and +5.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.28% downward. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

