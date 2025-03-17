BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $3.49, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 60.87% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 72.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.9 million, indicating an 8.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $167.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.91% and +5.67%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.28% lower. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.