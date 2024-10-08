BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $1.51, demonstrating a -1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 333.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.32 million, up 33.33% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $172.36 million, representing changes of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

