BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -5.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) was down 5.09% at $7.08. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35.55 million, indicating a 14.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.1 per share and revenue of $132.54 million, indicating changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

