BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -3.02%: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $3.53, demonstrating a -3.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 24.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.24 million, showing a 8.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $144.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.51% and +13.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.