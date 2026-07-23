BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $2.85, demonstrating a -1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.18% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.37 million, up 12.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $146.59 million, which would represent changes of +69.51% and +14.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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