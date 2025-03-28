BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) standing at $3.04, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 40.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 72.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.9 million, reflecting an 8.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $167.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +80.91% and +5.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.28% lower. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

